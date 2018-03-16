South Panola Fastpitch splits Orlando games

By Myra Bean

South Panola fastpitch team left the tying run on third against Second Baptist, Texas, Wednesday morning in Orlando, and fell 6-5, in a spring break tournament in Orlando.

However, they redeemed themselves in a 10-5 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

The game was highlighted by a solo homerun by Khalena “KJ” Hentz in top of the third over the center field wall.

SP 10, Second Baptist 5

It was like a different Lady Tiger team in the second game of the double header.

In the first inning, South Panola went ahead 4-0.

Shortstop Chloe Morgan singles to get on base and scores on Haven Dulin’s sacrifice bunt for the 1-0 lead.

With two outs, the Lady Tigers score three more runs. Hentz doubles to drive home Dulin.

Bailey Ware runs for Hentz and scores on a double to center field by Bailey Russell to go ahead 3-0.

Lena Grace Franklin singles to right field driving home Russell for the 4-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers kept Second Baptist scoreless in the first three innings.

In the second inning, Morgan singles to right and scores on Dulin’s single for the 5-0 lead. Hentz’s homerun gave South Panola a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

Second Baptist put a dent in the lead with five runs scattered over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

South Panola went scoreless in the fourth but Dulin scores in top of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead.

In top of the sixth, Franklin reaches first on an error and advances to second base. Peyton Pearson singles and drives home Franklin for the 8-4 lead.

With the bases loaded, Pearson scores as Ma’Kayla Ales reaches on an error for the 9-4 lead.

In the final inning, Hentz singles and scores as Franklin reaches first on an error.

Kaitlyn Tidwell went the distance on the mound in seven innings, striking out six and allowed 11 hits, five runs, four earned runs and one homerun.

Leading at the plate were Morgan, 3-for-4, two runs, and Hentz, 3-for-4, one homerun, one double, three RBIs.

Other hitters include Dulin, 2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs; Russell, 1-for-2, one double, one run, one RBI; Franklin, 2-for-4, one run, one RBI; and Pearson, 1-for-1, one run, one RBI.

Second Baptist 6, SP 5

South Panola and Second Baptist wrangled back and forth in the first game of the doubleheader Wednesday morning.

South Panola took a 3-1 lead in bottom of the second inning, but Second Baptist scored three runs in top of the fourth to take the 4-3 lead. In top of the seventh, Second Baptist scored two runs to lead 6-3 and held South Panola to two runs in bottom of the inning to win the game.

Russell was hit by a pitch to get on based and scored as Ales reaches first on an error. Ales scores on Morgan’s single.

Dulin doubles on a line drive to left driving Morgan home for the 3-1 lead.

With runners in scoring position from a single and an error, Second Baptist scores on a two RBI single. The go-ahead run came by another South Panola error as the batter reaches first and the runner at third scores for the 4-3 lead.

In bottom of the seventh, the Lady Tigers made a gallant run to retake the lead but fell short.

Dulin is hit by a pitch and scores on as Hentz reaches first on an error to cut the score 6-4.

Alli Cummins walks and Natalie Anna Nicholson came in as a courtesy runner. On an RBI ground out to third by Aubrianna Craven, Nicholson scores to cut the score to 6-5.

Hentz was on third, but Second Baptist retired the side on a strike out looking to preserve the win.

Rebekah Cook pitched the complete game in seven innings, striking out five, allowing seven hits, six runs, three earned run and one walk.

Dulin led at the plate going 3-for-3, with one double, one run, and one RBI.

Other hitters include Morgan, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI, and one walk; Hentz, 1-for-4, one RBI; Craven, one RBI; Russell, one walk, one run; and Alex, 1-for-3, one run.

Episcopal 11, SP 0

Their first game Tuesday against Episcopal was an 11-0 five-inning loss.

The Lady Tigers struggled against Episcopal with only three hits, two by Makayla Ales and one by Bailey Russell. They committed three errors.

The Lady Tigers will play one game today at 9 and 11 a.m. They return to their regular schedule Friday, March 23, as they travel to Water Valley for non-conference action