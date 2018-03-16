Man, 46, killed in highway wreck

A Water Valley man was fatally injured Tuesday night in a two-car accident near the intersection of Highways 6 & 315.

Another man, also listed as a Water Valley resident was airlifted from the scene to a Memphis hospital.

The Highway Patrol report said Tom David Harris, 46, was killed when he was ejected from his 1998 Jeep when it was struck on the side by a 2012 Dodge passenger car driven by Aundrae Horton, 34.

Panola County deputy coroner Charles Rhea responded to the accident about 9 p.m., he said.

The wreck remains under investigation. It was unclear whether charges are being considered by investigators.