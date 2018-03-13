Transient Vendors’ ordinance passed

By Myra Bean

Transient vendors was one of the lively topics the Panola County Board of Supervisors heard in their second Monday meeting at the Batesville Courthouse.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby was very vocal about people coming into town selling their wares door-to-door.

“People are scared to death of people like that,” he said.

He referenced the well-known vacuum cleaner sales people and made the point they can go to Wal–Mart and buy a vacuum cleaner.

His main point was that businesses and residents do not feel safe that anyone can just walk in and try to sell people something.

The ordinance approved by the board defined what a transient vendor and transient business mean.

A transient vendor is defined as a person (individual, corporation, association, partnership or other entity) who transacts transient business in this state either in one locality or by traveling from place to place. This person who for the purposes of carrying on such business hires, leases, uses or occupies any building, structure, motor vehicle, railroad car or real property.

Transient business is conducted for the sale of merchandise or services that is carried on at a particular location for a period of less than six months in each year, even though the owner of such business may conduct the business at another location for mother than six months in each year.

The provisions do not apply to:

A) Civic and nonprofit organizations or wholesale sales to retain merchants by commercial travelers;

B) Wholesale trade shows or conventions;

C) Sales of goods, wares, services or merchandise by sample, catalogue or brochure for future delivery;

D) Fairs and convention center activities conducted primarily for amusement or entertainment;

E) Any general sale, fair, circus, action or bazaar sponsored by a church or religious organization;

F) Garage sales – residential

G) Craft sales and repairs, hand-made item sales and repairs

H) Flea markets from a fix location – duly licensed

I) Sales of agriculture, dairy, poultry, legal and licensed sale of freshwater fish, and/or forest management products or services;

J) Sale of agricultural services.

There are other clauses included in the ordinance.

Transient vendor licenses can be obtained in the Tax Assessor office for $250. Vendors must also submit a surety bond.

County attorney Gaines Baker presented the ordinance to the board and said it was similar to an ordinance adopted by the City of Batesville.