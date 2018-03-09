Disney playground in works for Sardis

By Myra Bean

The Sardis City Board had an extensive agenda that took almost two hours to get through Tuesday night.

One of the largest items was the next step in the process to build a playground at the park on Highway 51. Granville Sherman of the North Delta Planning and Development District (NDPDD) gave information on the Disney Playspace grant that was submitted.

The grant recipients will be announced by May 31, according to Sherman. The grant is $30,000 for playground equipment and the city has to match it 1:1 in money and/or in-kind service.

Other grants applied for concern a sidewalk from North Panola High School to either Pearson Street where Green Hill is or to the park. There was some confusion from the board as to which street was the stopping point.

The board approved, 4-1, to go ahead with the purchase of the playground equipment if it receives the Disney Playspace grant. JoJo Still was the lone opponent. His main concern was about children getting hurt on the equipment.

Panola Partnership

Panola Partnership will hire a tourism coordinator for northern Panola County whose office will be in City Hall. Requirements for the position will be listed very soon and the position advertised by the Partnership.

The board had questions about the contract between them and the Partnership about a non-voting person on the executive board of the partnership. The board members did not remember agreeing to a non-voting member.

Farmers Market

The City of Sardis has received a grant to start a Farmers Market every Saturday. The grant requires five growers to be a part of the market. Other vendors can also be a part of the Farmers Market, renting space for $10 a week.

Tommy Rayburn raised the query that he thought vegetable growers were not to be charged at Farmers Market. Board attorney Tommy Shuler will research the ordinance. The Farmers Market will start in May.

Mayor Lula Palmer announced the next farmers market meeting will be Monday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Building/Electrical Inspector(s)

The Board did not agree on either of the two applicants for inspector(s) and voted to reopen the position(s) for applications.

Truck-Tractors and

Semi-Trailers

Police Chief Steven McLarty spoke in detail about truck-tractors and semi-trailers on city roads. He reiterated that unless they are delivering to businesses in town they are only allowed on Highways 51 and 315 and Interstate 55.

“They are tearing down utility lines, breaking sewer lines and making the roads bad,” McLarty said.

He said they have been issuing warnings. Board member Clarence Jackson said stop issuing warnings and start issuing tickets.

To remind truck-tractors and semi-trailer owners/drivers of parking regulations of trucks and trailers, a legal is published in today’s issue on page A12 that was first approved in 1988.

The board will take up the issue of trucks on the city streets in a future meeting as the ordinance dates back to 1975. The board will look at the rules and bring them up to today’s standards and reissue the ordinance.

The highlights of the ordinance include:

1) no parking on city of Sardis streets for more than one hour unless loading or unloading goods;

2) parking over one hour is allowed if a person is actively engaged in loading or unloading and truck is promptly moved upon completion;

3) no parking on property in zones marked R-1, R-2 or R-3.

4) no parking of trucks which emit noxious odors or makes loud noises and create a nuisance.

There are other descriptions including a section on fines up to $100.

In other board business:

•418 Dewberry received approval to be cleaned up and cut back by the city crews.

•Michael Saripkin received approval, 3-2, to build an eight-car garage in his yard beside his house.

•Fire Chief Michael Daugherty received permission to list a rescue l’94 E35 Ford truck for surplus to be sold. Public works director Quinn West was approved to list a 1999 sewer machine as surplus to be sold.

•400 Highway 51 South was approved to be rezoned from Industrial to C-2. Mayor Palmer and attorney Shuler recused themselves from the meeting during the vote.

•Daugherty said he had 19 volunteer firemen and a waiting list. The fire department will apply for three grants. One for $40,000. One for brand new turnouts for each fireman which could be up to $50,000. The last grant will cover air vacs and bottles which was $5,500 per pack for air vacs and $700 for each bottle.

•At the end of the meeting, Shameka Lowe approached the board about using the park on Industrial Park Drive for a Blues Show Oct. 6. West was instructed to look at the park and see what needs to be done for an event to be held there. She and West will return to next month’s meeting for the report.