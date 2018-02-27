Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

February 19

Markeno Carleon Lee, 350 Green Briar Circle, Courtland, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rebecca Javon Blackbum, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with stalking. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 20

Nicholas Bernard Williams, 104 Magnolia St., Sardis, was arrested on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Lemoyne Rakeis May, 1516 Northwest 31st Way, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., is a federal detainee.

Cody Glen Gray, 202 Turkey Track, Batesville, was charged with threats and intimidation by letter or notice. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anthony Demond Willingham, 1683 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with public profanity. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 21

Lonnie Martell Gilliam, 227 Milam Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lakedrick R. Flowers, 227 Milam Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Carl Jason Lindsey, 404 CR 7000, Booneville, was charged with grand larceny and probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

David J. Goodwin, 407 Colespoint Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of post release. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

February 22

Johnathan Eric Chism, 14465 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, was charged with sexual battery. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Janet M. Ray, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Brandon Aaron Anderson, 18059 Hwy. 51 South, Sardis, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Clyde Brooks Jr., 260 Green Briar Circle, Sardis, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Billy Edward Middleton, 260 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stephen Dale Goff, 4240 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

February 23

Corey Lynn Henderson, 6552 Hwy 3, Crenshaw, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Coltdorious Tewell Oliver, 16431 Hwy 315 West, Sardis, was charged with probation violation and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

February 24

Douglus Scott Pennington, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Isaiah Deon Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

February 25

Valarie Chris King, 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Patricia Gail Russell, 306 Forrest Dr. North, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Laterius Cortez Burton, 115 Carter St., Senatobia, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Javonta Courvoisier Conner, 15499 Hwy. 315 West, Sardis, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Darren Todd Kelley, 6435 Thyatira Rd., Como, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license suspended- implied consent. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Effrain Agular Mendez, 3557 Frankie Carolyn Dr., Memphis, was charged with no driver’s license, no insurance, and disregard for traffic device. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.