Heavy rainfall plays part in man’s drowning

By Ashley Crutcher

Panola County has recorded four to six inches of rain the past 10 days, but no major flooding problems have been reported.

There has been one reported death in the area due to high water, though. Last week, Sledge resident Jimmy Fuller, 65, apparently drowned in Tunica County close to the Panola County line.

Oddly, Fuller’s brother Roger, also drowned in the same area 17 years ago this week. He was married at the time to the same woman his brother Jimmy married after his death, according to family members.

Police reports are unclear and full details of the incident were unavailable at press time.

Local authorities became involved last Friday afternoon when Panola County Sheriff’s dispatcher was notified of a woman walking along Cotton Plant Rd. in Batesville, seemingly disoriented.

Deputy Louise Linzy arrived to find the woman, wearing jeans and a jacket with blood stains on her hands and clothes, and carrying a small puppy. Reports said the woman was cold and confused about her whereabouts.

She was transported to the Sheriff’s Department and deputies were able to identify her as Pearl Fuller of Sledge, and contacted her son, who lives in Enid. He told authorities his mother suffers from dementia.

Later, the son returned to the Sheriff’s Department, reporting that his mother said she and her husband had been riding in their truck, and stopped at Mile Lake bridge in Tunica County, not far from both Quitman and Panola Counties.

Mrs. Fuller told deputies her husband had gotten out of the truck and was wading in the water when he was swept away by the fast current.

Panola County relayed the information to lawmen in Tunica and Quitman Counties of a possible missing persons.

Responders looked for Fuller until Friday afternoon when his body was found in waist-deep water along Bain Road, just inside Quitman County.

The death was ruled a drowning, but autopsy results will give authorities a clearer picture of the death.

Authorities reported the 1996 GMC truck belonging to the Fullers was also located on Friday. Deputies believe Mrs. Fuller left to get help when her husband was swept away by the high water, but was unable to report the incident before the truck became stuck and not drivable.

How she got to Cotton Plant Rd. (east of Batesville off of Mt. Olivet Rd.) remains unclear.