Multiple defendants fail to appear to answer for charges; cases to be contined

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul accepted a guilty plea from Demetrius Jones of 1414 Curtis Locke Station, Batesville, for disorderly conduct- failure to comply and resisting arrest.

“An officer’s flashlight disappeared from the scene where you were arrested. Do you have the flashlight,” asked the judge. “If you find it, could you return it to the police department.”

“Maybe,” said Jones.

“He doesn’t know anything about that. I was there, but if I find out who has it I’ll let you know,” said Jones’ mother. Jones has 30 days to pay the $975 fine.

Caleb Towe, 284 Fusilier Rd., Arnaudville, La., was charged with DUI first-other, careless driving, and simple possession of a controlled substance. According to court records, Towe had a substance called “Spice” in his possession. The court ruled to remand the charges of careless driving and simple possession of a controlled substance for the duration of the non-adjudication for the DUI first charge. Towe was ordered to attend MASEP classes and has been allotted 30 days to pay the $783 fine.

Cassie Perkins, 2035 Bobo Lara, Rena Lara, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Perkins faces a $225 fine to be paid within 30 days.

Tracey Scurlock Jr., 3802 Eureka Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. Scurlock has 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Charles Cox Jr., 118 Williams St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Cox also has old fines from October of 2017 in the amount of $683. Judge Westfaul ordered Cox to have the $1,126 in total fines paid within 30 days.

Demario Carter, 114 Shadow Ln., pleaded guilty to possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and improper equipment. Carter has 30 days to pay the $919 fine.

Chelsi Cosby, 6943-A Eureka Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and paid the $1,146 fine prior to court.

The following individuals failed to appear: Jamarcus L. Holmes, 230 Dunson Ave., Crowder, shoplifting; Anthony Flowers, 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, contempt of court; Daniel Patton, 226 Perkins Ln., Batesville, shoplifting; and Lekevia Thomas, 1120 11th St., Lamber, felony embezzlement, which was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

The following cases have been continued: Winter Swope, 205 Vance St., Batesville, simple assault; Delia Gilliam, 144 Howard St., Marks, petit larceny; and Devin Tribble, 216 ½ West St., Batesville, petit larceny.