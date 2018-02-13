SP’s Clay accepts Early Entry Pharmacy School offer

By Whitney Tarpy

University of Miss.

BATESVILLE – Kimberly Clay, a senior at South Panola High School, has accepted a spot in the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy’s competitive Early Entry program.

The Early Entry program offers high-achieving high school seniors early acceptance into the professional pharmacy program and will allow Clay to avoid the competitive pharmacy school application process that normally occurs during a pre-pharmacy major’s junior year of college.

Clay’s interest in pharmacy led her to take more science classes to prepare for pharmacy school. She also credits her grandfather for encouraging her to pursue her academic endeavors.

“My granddaddy has pushed me to become something, and not just get a job doing something anyone can do,” Clay said. “That was always my motivation to try my best in school and succeed.”

“The Early Entry program offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for high school seniors interested in a career in pharmacy,” said Seph Anderson, academic advisor for the Early Entry program. “The EE1s, or first-years, truly become like family to one another thanks to a variety of programs such as EE1-only classes in the fall, a strong mentoring program led by older students and the opportunity to live alongside fellow EE1s in a residence hall community.”

Clay hopes to enter into pediatric pharmacy in a hospital setting when she earns the Pharm.D. degree.

More information about the Early Entry program may be found at pharmacy.olemiss.edu/earlyentry or by contacting admissions counselor Lindsey Cooper at lindsey@olemiss.edu.