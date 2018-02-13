Lady Green Wave advances to N. State

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Lady Green Wave advanced to the MAIS North AAA State basketball tournament with a runner-up finish in the District 1-AAA tournament held at Bayou Academy in Cleveland.

North Delta (20-5) hosts District two third-place finisher Winston Academy in the opening round game today at 4 p.m. A victory by the Lady Wave would put them in a semi-final round matchup against No. 2 ranked Leake at 5:15 Friday.

The tournament concludes Saturday with the consolation game at 1 p.m followed by the championship contest at 2:15. The top four teams move on to the State AAA tournament next week at Columbia Academy.

North Delta (girls) – 38

Bayou – 32

North Delta advanced to the district championship game by ousting host Bayou Friday in the semi-final round.

Ally Alford and Maci Kirkland paced North Delta with 15 and 10 points, each, Mary Emily Morris followed with six while Isabella Morrow added four. Hannah Bollinger added two points while Shelby Grace Boone finished with one point.

Kirk (girls) – 69 ND – 28

The Kirk Raiderettes won its third meeting of the season over North Delta in a big way in the title game Saturday afternoon.

Alford yet again led the Wave with 13 points with Morris chipping in with eight. Faith Bollinger rounded out the scoring with seven points.

Bayou (boys) – 50

North Delta – 46

The North Delta boys saw their season come to an end with a close loss to Bayou in the opening round of the district tournament Thursday.

Collin Hartman led the Green Wave with 22 points. Cole Devazier and Alex Greenlee followed with seven and six points apiece. Walt Miller added five with Miles Garner and Ben Rowsey finishing with two points each.