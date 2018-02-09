ND teams end regular season with losses

By Brad Greer

The North Delta Green Wave ended their basketball regular season Monday night with a pair of losses to Strayhorn.

In the varsity girls’ contest, North Delta’s Ally Alford registered a season-high 31 points but it was not enough as the Lady Mustangs came away with a 49-45 victory.

Mary Emily Morris followed with seven points while Faith Bollinger added four. Emy Cay Donaldson and Hannah Bollinger added two points each. Payton Scott finished with one point.

Strayhorn completed the sweep with a 68-51 win in the varsity boys game.

North Delta will now set its sights on the post season as they get ready for the District 1-AAA tournament at Bayou Academy.

The Green Wave boys played Bayou last night with the winner taking on Indianola tonight at 7:15.

On the girls side, the Lady Wave tips off tonight at 6:15 also against Bayou. The tournament concludes Saturday with the girls championship game set for 4:30 followed by the boys tilt at 5:45.

The girls consolation game takes place at 2 p.m. with the boys at 3:15 p.m.