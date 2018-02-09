Defendent found guilty of trespassing and showering in client’s home

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul found a man guilty of trespassing after witnesses reported that the suspect was working on the affiant’s home when he came inside, took a shower and walked around the house in a towel while the affiant’s children were home.

Michael Tisdale of 2579 Sardis Lake Estates, Batesville, pleaded guilty to a charge of public drunk and not guilty to trespassing. Affiant Stephanie Dye testified stating Tisdale was sent to her home by her landlord to fix a broken pipe.

“I got a call that he went in my house, took a shower and was walking around in a towel in front of my kids and had beer cans all over the house,” said Dye.

One witness testified, he called Tisdale to ask about the incident and Tisdale began threatening to kill him. Tisdale testified he was working under the house to fix the pipe and was soaked due to the job.

“I got a shirt out of my truck and got a towel from one of the girls. I washed the mud off and changed shirts. I dunno how mud got all in the house because I took my boots off at the door,” said Tisdale. “The overwhelming testimony shows you’re guilty,” said Judge Westfaul. “You are not to go back to that residence.” Tisdale also has old fines in the amount of $1,258. Tisdale has 30 days to have the total fines of $1,900 paid.

Jonathan A. Griffin of 151 Love Ave., Crowder, pleaded guilty to public drunk.

“We need to talk about what’s gonna happen. You have nowhere to go and I believe you have an alcohol problem. For today, I want to give you some options, but if you continue you will end up back in Parchman. A lot of people have gotten over their addictions. As of Friday, the state hospital began taking male patients again. They had to stop due to budget cuts,” said the judge.

Judge Westfaul provided Griffin with instructions to seek help for alcohol addiction. “You have a lot of worth. You are a child of God. We will release you today and I hope that things work out for you,” said Judge Westfaul. Griffin was sentenced to time served for the public drunk charge.

Melanie Roberson of 21 Lamar Thomas, Batesville, was found guilty of running a stop sign. Officer Will Parrish testified Roberson did not come to a complete stop and when he notifed her of running the stop sign she became argumentative.

Roberson testified she actually stopped twice at the intersecion, stopping once at the stop sign and then again when it appeared another car was going to take the right-of way. Judge Westfaul advised he would take the case under advisement and Roberson would be notified by mail of the ruling.

Sharonda Ward of 1695 Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with stalking the affiant, Dominique Ware.

According to the testimony, Ward is the wife of Lorenzo Ward and Ware is the girlfriend to Lorenzo. Ware testified that Ward calls non-stop and slanders her name. Ware also stated her breaklines on her car were cut at one point.

“Has this stopped since you’ve filed the charges,” asked the judge. “Yes sir,” replied Ware. “From what I understand you both want peace. I’m going to remand this case to the files. Let’s let this be the end of it,” said Judge Westfaul.

Lorenzo Ward of 321 Hays St., Batesville, was found guilty of a second offense domestic violence charge.

According to testimony from Officer Parrish, the victim arrived to Ward’s residence as he was leaving with another female in the vehicle. Further testimony revealed Ward returned to the residence and he said he did put his hands on the victim. Photo evidence shows the victim in ripped scrubs with bruising. Ward testified he was taking some friends home when the victim arrived.

“She was attacking me and I only put my hands on her to hold her back,” said Ward. Ward also has old fines in the amount of $1,162 that he provided receipts to prove he has been paying on them. Ward faces $1,809 in total fines.

Ether Henderson of 201 Patton Ln., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault. Affiant Jamie Ladd testified Henderson’s son is the father of her child and when she attempted to give her daughter to the child’s father, Henderson snatched the baby and threw the child in Ladd’s back seat. “This seems to be a personal matter. I’m going to dismiss this case,” said the judge.

Capresha L. Presley of 247 McClyde, Como, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Presley later returned to court requesting to change her plea. “Talk to your attorney to appeal,” said Judge Westfaul. “No that’s not what I said. I don’t have this kind of money,” said Presley. “Well I can’t allow you to change your plea now,” said the judge.

Demarcus Q. Fondren of 226 Bates St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and faced a $328 fine.

Donald Todd of 326 Herron Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and has old fines from September of 2015. Todd has 30 days to pay the total fine of $1,527.

Justin L. Thomas of 1791 Gin Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Thomas has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Wendy Sullivan of 75-A Dees Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and has old fines from November of 2016. Sullivan faces a $1,329 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Dennis Brown of 47 Willow Rd., Sardis was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Marjarvin Chapman of 2791 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired tag and no proof of insurance. Chapman has 30 days to pay the $1,515 fine.

Tanequa M. Farmer of 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of a controlled substance. Farmer has 30 days to pay the $886 fine.

Karnesha Doyle of 307 Church St., Como, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. Doyle also has an old fine from February of 2017 in the amount of $1,146. A warrant has been issured for Doyle’s arrest.