Tigers blazing recruiting trail on way to signing day

By Brad Greer

With national football signing day right around the corner, two South Panola standouts are deciding where to continue their gridiron careers as the Feb. 7 signing day quickly approaches.

Defensive lineman Robert Hentz has five in-state junior colleges set in his sights as he recently visited Itawamba and Mississippi Gulf Coast along with nearby North

west Community College.

Hentz will take a look at Hinds CC this weekend before ending up at defending national champion East Mississippi next week.

An All-district selection, Hentz collected 85 tackles (25 for-loss) and 10 quarterback sacks to go along with two forced fumbles. Hentz capped off his high school playing career by being selected to the North All-Star squad.

Another Tiger looking at his future plans is two-way starter Jordan Strong. The six-foot; 175-pound Strong has visited Northeast Community College twice and Northwest Community Collage along with Arkansas State University.

Strong, who also was named to the North All-Star team, registered 28 tackles and one interception from his corner back position while reeling in 16 receptions for 258 yards on

offense.