Cougars win out against Palmer while Jones reaches 1,000 points

By Ike House

Reaching the 1,000 point mark in any point in your career is a big milestone espically for a high school basketball player. The Cougars have a another player that has reached this mark.

Jamarcus Jones now sits at 1,012 points in his career. He helped the Cougars defeat the M.S. Palmer 86-65 Friday night before a home crowd.

The Cougars just had a hard fought game with the Dragons on Monday by a final of 61-56 and were looking to even up the season series.

In the first quarter, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead and were up six at the end of the quarter 17-11.

The second quarter was where the Cougars separated themselves from their opponents.

They scored 29 points in the quarter with Jones having his best quarter yet with 12 points and also breaking the 1,000 point barrier.

It seemed as if the Cougars could not miss with Jones going 8-11 from the charity stripe and JaySean Smith and Kenneth Jefferson hitting three big three-pointers.

The Dragons could only get 12 points on the board and the “Cougar Pride” was loud as the crowd took the Dragons out of their game.

But the third quarter brought interest back to the game as the Dragons cut the lead down from 23 to 10 and things settled down in the “Cougar Den.”

The Cougars could not find their rhythm but it did not take long after the deficit was cut to take their lead back to 22.

Going into the last quarter the Dragons would have to pull off a marvelous comeback to get in the game.

The Cougars ended the game on a high note with Jefferson and Fenner scoring down the stretch.

Leading the Cougars was Jones with 29 points. Other scorers were Fenner, 24; Smith, 14; Jefferson, 11; Zantavious Phillips, six; Sylvonta Oliver, three; Ankerion Gross, two and Lucious Simmons, one.

Lady Cougars 61 –

Palmer 36

The first game of the night was intense in the first quarter with the score being 13-10 with the Lady Cougars up. But it did not stay that way with the Lady Cougars pulling away in the second quarter.

The Lady Cougars scored 18 while the Lady Dragons were only able to put 10 more points on the board. QuiTonya Webster proved to be too much down the stretch for the Dragons with a second half total of 13 points.

The Lady Cougars did not run the reserves even though they were up 33-20, as they kept the regular rotation and dominated the Lady Dragons. The Cougars scored 28 points with the Dragons only scoring half that with 16.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Kenya Edwards in one of her best overall games so far this season. Edwards finished with 16 points but only missed four of her shot attempts.

Other scorers were Webster, 15; Jasmine Mays, 10; Monique Burnette, eight; Taijah Webb, four; Paige Ward, three and Sherry Connor and Johneiyca Wilson both with two.