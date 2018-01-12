NDJH boys win in 2OT over Bayou

By Myra Bean

Even though the North Delta varsity girls claimed a big district win over Bayou Academy Tuesday, it was the junior high games which created the most excitement for the night. The varsity Lady Wave continues making a winning swatch through opponents with a 53-39 win over Bayou.

The North Delta Jr. High boys dug deep and survived two overtimes to win 60-58. The North Delta Jr. High girls struggled most of the game and lost 38-33.

The varsity boys led by eight points, 17-11, in the first quarter, but lost 59-50.

NDJH boys 60, Bayou 58 (2OT)

The score was tied at 49 at the end of regulation. North Delta had the lead, 49-46, but Bayou tied the game with 4.4 seconds left. Layton Wells and Ryan Gibson scored North Delta’s only four points in overtime while Bayou also scored four points and tied the game at 53 with 1:12 left. Neither team could break the tie which forced a second overtime.

Gibson sank a field goal to go ahead 55-53 with 2:41 left to go in the second overtime. Bayou took the lead 56-55 with 1:35 left. Grayson Alford sank a three to take the lead 58-56 with 1:17 remaining.

Then Alford solidified the lead with a field goal with 56.9 seconds left for the 60-56 lead. Bayou was only able to score two more free throws and missed the final shot which gave North Delta the win.

North Delta led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter, led by Cole Carvan and Ryan Gibson’s four points each.

Both teams heated up the goals as Bayou outscored North Delta 19-17 in the second quarter. Drake Barton led with points, followed by Gibson with six. At the half, North Delta maintained a slight two points lead, 27-25.

In the third quarter, Bayou caught up and took the lead 28-27 and the Green Wave retook the lead 34-32. Bayou tied the game at 34 and at 36. North Delta went back ahead 38-36 on an offensive rebound and put back by Gibson with 1:45 left in the quarter. A field goal by Alford and free throw by Gibson gave North Delta the 41-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.

North Delta built a 45-37 lead before Bayou fought back to with-in one, 45-44, with 1:39 remaining in regulation. Gibson’s two free throws and Barton’s field goal gave the Green Wave a 49-44 lead before Bayou found a way to tie the game at 49 to send it into overtime.

Gibson led in scoring with 23 points, followed by Barton with 18. Other scorers include Alford, seven points; Layton Wells and Carvan, four points each; Curt Dungan and Sanders, two points each.

Bayou JH girls 38, ND 33

With the team’s top hustler, Isabella Morrow, sidelined and on crutches, the Green Wave ladies were scrambling to compete against Bayou.

The Lady Wave stayed close and were down 19-18 at halftime.

Bayou took a 23-18 lead, holding North Delta scoreless until 3:08 of the third quarter. With 58 seconds left in the third, Shelby Grace Boone’s offensive rebound and put back gave North Delta the 24-23 lead. Sydney Talley and Kylie Stephens also scored in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Bayou staged an 11-0 run to take the 34-24 lead at the 3:45 mark and all but guarantee themselves the win. However, the Lady Wave do not know what quit means and staged a comeback that fell short as time expired.

ND varsity girls 53, Bayou 39

Though Bayou kept pace through the first part of the first quarter, it did not take long for the varsity Lady Wave to set a relentless pace the Lady Colts just could not match.

Ally Alford scored North Delta’s first six points to help them to a 13-10 first quarter lead. Faith Bollinger contributed with a three-pointer.

Bayou pulled back within one on the first field goal of the second quarter, 13-12, then North Delta went on a tearoutscoring Bayou 21-5 for a 34-15 halftime lead. Alford scored 11 points in the second quarter including a three pointer. Hannah Bollinger also shot a three-pointer from the left side of the court.

Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter as North Delta took a 46-27 lead into the final quarter. Though Bayou outscored North Delta 12-7 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wave had done the damage in the second quarter attack that was impossible for Bayou to overcome.

Ally Alford led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Hannah Bollinger with 11 points. Emy Cay Donaldson scored nine points, Faith Bollinger, seven points, and Sayle Stennet, four.

Bayou varsity boys 59,

ND 50

There was so much hope for the North Delta boys to hold on and win as they outscored Bayou 15-7 in the first quarter.

However, Bayou’s pressure defense got to North Delta in the second quarter and Bayou led 25-21 at halftime.

Throughout the game, North Delta sank six three-pointers. Walt Miller had two. Cole Devazier, Alex Greenlee, Colin Hartman and Carter Gee had one each.

In the third quarter, North Delta retook the lead, 26-25, on Hartman’s three and again, 28-27 on Greenlee’s field goal and held it through the beginning of the fourth quarter. North Delta led 42-41 going into the fourth quarter.

Bayou tied the game at 42 and went back ahead 44-42. The Green Wave tied the game at 45 on Gee’s three-pointer with 4:33 left in the game.

Bayou scored a three to go back ahead 48-45. Hartman scored a field goal with 3:10 left in the game to cut the score to one, 48-47, then Bayou shut down the Wave offense and went on an 7-0 run to take a 55-47 lead.

Devazier’s scored North Delta’s last points with 41.9 seconds left in the game on a three to cut the lead to five, 55-50.

Three Green Wave scored in double figures led by Greenlee with 14 points, Devazier 11 and Miller, 10. Other scorers include Hartman, seven points; Miles Garner, six points; Gee, three points; and Chris Burchfield, one point.

The Green Wave hosted Indianola in district action last night. They travel to Magnolia Heights tomorrow for non-conference action beginning at noon with the pee wee games. North Delta will host Magnolia Heights Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.