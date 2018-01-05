Sheriff’s Report: Pranks reported to deputies as Fire Crackers are set off in mailbox

By Ashley Crutcher

On December 23 Deputy Maurice Market was patrolling the area of 5th St. and Dummyline Rd. in Crowder when a white 2003 Toyota approached and Deputy Market noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When the suspect was asked to step out of the vehicle he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, turned right onto Quitman Ave. and continued to Dummyline Rd. where he fled west. According to the report, the pursuit continues West for approximately six miles until the vehicle wrecked and the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect was transported to the Panola County Jail where he was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving due to running several vehicles off of the roadway while fleeing.

Ruby Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty her son let their dog outside to use the bathroom but advised when they called for the dog it never returned.

December 18

• Deputy Flowers responded to West Pearl St. where the resident reported an individual admitted to stealing and selling his .12 gauge shotgun. The resident advised the suspect was in the back bedroom but upon checking the room it was empty.

The resident advised the suspect had not left the residence. After a search of the residence, the suspect was located hiding in the closet. The suspect admitted to stealing the gun and was transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Herron Sub., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Flowers her child’s father picked up the baby on Friday and was supposed to bring him back Monday.

According to the report, the resident received a message from the father on Facebook stating she wasn’t getting the child back. Deputy Flowers took a statement from the resident and advised her to take the report to the Chancery Court because it was involving a child.

December 19

• Senatobia resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy he sold some property located on Don Butler Rd. to an individual and advised he has adjourning property near the same location.

The resident advised he noticed a white truck parked on his property and stated he asked the individual not to park any vehicles on his property. The resident placed “no trespassing” signs onto the entrance of his property.

December 21

• Deputy McLarty spoke to a Hardon Rd. resident who reported her boyfriend got angry and started choking and punching her in the face and head area.

According to the report, the suspect also threw her phone on the floor and broke it. The resident advised she was able to get away and had a neighbor bring her to the Sheriff’s Department.

December 22

• Larry Lane resident reported to Deputy Seth Cook that he found his dog several hundred yards in the woods behind his house. According to the report, the dog’s eyes were glazed over and it appeared the dog was sick several times before it died.

The resident advised he took the dog to Family Pet Hospital for an autopsy to see if she had been poisoned.

December 23

• Seven Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy he went to check on a friend’s property and noticed the rear back door was open.

The resident stated he immediately called the Panola County Sheriff’s Department for assistance. Deputy Linzy noticed the back door opened and the door frame unattached and entered the home to ensure no one was inside. According to the report, no items appeared to be missing.

• Deputy Harold Lewis responded to Hibblett Rd. in reference to a disturbance where the resident reported the suspect came to the residence causing problems. According to the report, two deputies advised the suspect not to return.

According to the report, the suspect went back to the residence later in the day using profanilty and making threats. The suspect was arrested and charged with the disturbance of a family.

• Greenhill Cir., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Flowers she went to put clothes in her car and a female got out of the car beside her, pulled her hair, and started hitting her. According to the report, the suspect was driving a silver car and advised she wanted to press charges.

• Lucius Taylor Rd., Como resident reported to Deputy Linzy that his brother’s girlfriend took a wooded stick and struck him in the facial area with it.

According to the report, the resident suffered lacerations, bleeding and swelling to the face. The resident asked his brother to take the suspect away from the residence.

• Deputy Market spoke to a Woodruff Rd. resident who advised an unknown subject came on his property and stole his ATV. Deputy Market patrolled the Woodruff Rd. area and located the ATV next to a tree with heavy front end damage.

• Will Stewart Rd. resident reported to Lt. Bill Furniss her and several family members were at a cousin’s house next door and noticed someone at her residence walking in her yard with a flashlight. The resident and family members advised they were unable to find anything out of place. The resident requested extra patrol due to the incident.

December 24

• Herron Sub., Courtland resident reported his 30 inch flatscreen TV had been stolen to Deputy Cook. The resident advised he also found a beer can that was left on the counter which he believes belongs to the suspect who stole the TV. According to the report, neighbors advised they saw a black SUV and a black car pull into his yard.

• Deputy Jeremy Hailey spoke with Hwy. 51 N., Sardis resident who advised the suspect came into her home and put his hands in her son’s food.

The resident advised she heard her son tell the suspect to stop and stated the suspect pushed and hit her and her son. According to the report, the resident threatened to beat her and her son.

The resident stated the suspect broke some items in the house and pushed a TV off onto the floor. According to the report, the suspect also put dents in the resident’s truck and broke the bottom head light out of the truck.

• Greenbriar Cir., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Lewis she was at her ex-boyfriend’s home on John Branch Rd. to pick up some of their daughter’s belongings and stated the suspect got angry when she mentioned him not following the court order for visitation. The resident advised as she was pulling away the suspect was kicking her car and throwing things at the vehicle.

• Lt. Chuck Tucker spoke to a Eureka Rd., Courtland resident who advised she and her husband are getting a divorce and advised he sent his father to get their van. The resident stated she did not want him to take it and was standing in front of his truck. The resident stated her father-in-law got out of his truck and stated he was not her husband, shoved her backwards, got into the truck and left.

• Crouch Rd. resident reported to Deputy McLarty the suspect asked to borrow his jack from his shed. The resident advised he later noticed two LS^ 243 Heads and copper wiring missing from the shed.

December 27

• Deputy Linzy spoke to a Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis resident who stated she gave the suspect a ride towards Como and after dropping him off she noticed her Dell Laptop missing from her vehicle.

• Tony Keating Rd.resident reported to Deputy Jeff Still he left his 16’ trailer in his yard and three days later noticed it missing. According to the report, the trailer was black with three white rims one gray with a blue powder overspray on the wood.

• Pope Water Valley Rd. resident reported to Deputy Linzy his ex-wife stopped by to borrow his car for 20 minutes to go to the store.

According to the report, the suspect never returned with the vehicle. The resident went to check on the vehicle and noticed the lining around the sunroof was ripped and the floor board had a lot of trash on the floor.

The resident also noticed his .385 Shot Ross Pistol missing. The resident advised his ex-wife is on drugs.

• Deputy Linzy spoke with a Still Rd., Sardis resident who reported to Deputy Linzy a .380 pistol was recovered by the resident’s grandchildren while they were playing near her home.

December 28

• Deputy Flowers responded to Harris Rd. for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Flowers heard two individuals arguing inside the residence.

According to the report, the female answered the door and advised her friend may have called the police because she was scared that the suspect was beating on her. The resident advised she was trying to leave but the suspect would not let her.

According to the report, the resident advised the suspect has assaulted her several times in the past. Deputy Flowers asked the suspect for his identification which he refused to provide.

The suspect stated he didn’t have to give Deputy Flowers anything because he didn’t call the police. The suspect then demanded Deputy Flowers get out of his house and leave the residence. The suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct-failure to comply and was transported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department without incident.

• Farrish Gravel Rd. residents reported to Deputy Linzy they went over to their neighbor’s house and got into a verbal altercation resulting in the 12-year-old resident getting slapped by the 18-year-old neighbor. Both residents returned home to notify their parents of the incident.

The mother of the juveniles advised she wanted to file charges against the suspect for hitting her daughter and stated her daughter’s glasses were damaged during the altercation.

• Sardis Lake Dr., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Chantryce Morris that her boyfriend hit, slapped and punched her. The resident stated the suspect threatened to plant drugs in her home.

• West Pearl St., Sardis resident reported to Deputy Linzy while she was sitting in her home, she heard a loud noise and saw lightning and popping coming from her mailbox.

Deputy Linzy observed the mailbox with burnt papers and ashes from the explosion. According to the report, it appeared to have been fire crackers that were lit in the mailbox.

• Deputy Kevin Leland spoke to a Kathrine Dr., Sardis resident who stated she was leaving from her residence when a maroon F-250 truck pulled into her yard and a black female approached her saying “I know you stole my money, I gotta deal with you.”

The resident stated she told the individual to leave but she refused. The resident advised she pulled out her 9mm and shot it in the air in an attempt to scare the suspect away.

December 29

• Investigator Terry Smith spoke to a Cammile St., Sardis resident who reported an individual keeps pulling in his driveway or parking in the roadway in an attempt to harass the resident.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• December 13, vehicle struck a deer at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and Askew Rd.

• December 22, trailer unlatched from one vehicle and struck another vehicle on Old Panola Rd.

• December 25, vehicle struck another while turning onto Central Academy Rd.

• December 25, vehicle struck a deer on HWY 310.