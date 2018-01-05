Scouts rehab Enid’s nature trail

By Enid Lake Park Rangers

Beech Hollow Nature Trail

Rehabilitation Project

Boy Scout Troop 429 out of Southaven recently took on the task of rehabilitating Beech Hollow Nature Trail, which is a popular nature trail among visitors at Enid Lake.

Ben Johnson with the Boy Scouts led the project by planning, coordinating with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Enid Lake Park Rangers, and implementing the project.

Beech Hollow Trail is a .47 mile trail located next to Wallace Creek Recreation Area. This trail was in need of cleaning, debris removal and basic maintenance.

Johnson met with U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers early in December 2017. Plans were made to rehabilitate the trail, remove old out dated materials, and address safety hazards found on the trail.

The Troop camped on a seasonally cold December night to get an early start on the trail. After meeting with rangers and outlining hazards of the project, work started with brisk chill still in the air. The group split up in teams based on work needed.

Some used leaf blowers to clear the trail, others pulled out old materials while some crews cleared downed limbs and filled in holes. The teams worked diligently and efficiently without any injuries or mishaps.

One team took on the task of rebuilding a natural staircase of creosote timbers to provide safe footing up one steep section of the trail. As the evening edged closer the teams completed their task and regrouped at the trail entrance for a head count to assure all team members were accounted for.

With a hardy days’ work, troop 429 had completed all planned tasks and even some that were improvised, fulfilling the Boy Scout motto, “be prepared”. Troop 429 has planned to work on upcoming projects, Habitat Day February 3 and Clean Up Day February 24.

Habitat Day, Saturday Feb. 3

Enid Lake’s Annual Habitat Day is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2018 with activities beginning at 7 a.m. at the Enid Lake Field Office. This year Habitat Day Volunteers will be working at Rowsey, Bynum and Robinson Crossing areas on Enid Lake.

Work will include dragging cedar trees with ATV’s/UTV’s, tying and anchoring cedar trees with concrete weights and ties, and driving wooden stakes with post drivers. Volunteers are asked to bring their ATV’s/UTV’s to assist in placing cedar trees in the proper locations.

Enid Lake staff reminds all volunteers who will be bringing ATV’s/UTV’s there is a “Helmet Policy” that requires all operators/passengers to wear a DOT approved helmet. If you don’t have an ATV and still would like to participate don’t worry; there will be plenty to do including hooking and unhooking trees to and from ATV’s/UTV’s, tying and anchoring shelters, and constructing wooden stake beds.

After a morning of constructing fish shelters, volunteers will return to Enid Lake’s maintenance shop for lunch and drawing for door prizes.

Anyone wanting to participate in the preparation process for the event is encouraged to attend the Habitat Day planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 16, at the Enid Lake Field Office.

For more information on recreational opportunities at Enid Lake please contact the Enid Lake Field Office at 662-563-4571 or visit http://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/EnidLake.aspx.