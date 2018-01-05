Como police capture suspects

By John Howell

Two suspects in a fatal Coldwater shooting were apprehended in Como Monday night.

Officers arrested Kent Steve Cole and a 16-year-old juvenile at a home in Como after Coldwater’s assistant police chief contacted Como Police Chief Earl Burdette about 5:20 p.m. and identified them as suspects in the shooting.

Burdette, Como officers Anfrenee Saffold, Jeremy Denley and Sean Shelton went to the suspect’s address in Como, according to Burdette, knocked on the door and demanded that the suspects come outside. Officers received no response but heard movement from one part of the house into the next. The Como officers were joined by Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Shane Phelps.

Two officers entered and searched room by room while two officers watched exits. Officers were able to subdue the suspects and place them in custody, Burdette said. They also recovered a .380 caliber handgun which was similar to the weapon used in the Coldwater shooting. The two suspects were driven to Coldwater and turned over to authorities there. Como officers secured the scene until Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officers arrived to complete the investigation, according to the Como police chief.

“If you’re going to commit a crime, don’t think you can run and hide in Como,” Burdette said. “This is not a safe haven; we’re coming to get you.”