Local community journalism depends on your support

“What’s the first job of a newspaper?” a wizened old veteran of this business once asked, speaking to a group of young journalists gathered for some occasion long since forgotten.

“Is it to inform and enlighten its readers? To make government accountable?” he offered, anticipating the responses his listeners might be considering. “To comfort the afflicted, to afflict the comfortable?”

His answer was none of the above.

“The first job of a newspaper is to make money,” he said, reminding his listeners that before they could accomplish any of those loftier ideals of journalism, they must first recognize that a newspaper is a business that must cover its cost of operation with revenue. Regardless of all the recent changes with the exponential explosion of communication and the number of platforms over which news is now disseminated, that remains the newspaper’s first job.

And as The Panolian transitions to new ownership, we will be building on that first principle of business as a means to accomplish the goals of informing, enlightening and encouraging accountability.

We ask you to support that effort with your understanding and encouragement. Local, community journalism is still our priority here, telling the story of Panola County and its people. We have been telling that story since 1882, and the story keeps getting better and better.

And you are a part of that story — the important part!