Big announcement followed by bigger computer fiasco

There was a silence about the building the day before we took off for Christmas, a day when this office is usually vibrant with Christmas carols streaming from desktop computers and a lot of nervous energy bouncing around as employees anxiously anticipate time off and holidays.

It was the week from hell.

On Monday we arrived to learn the server that routes all our work and ties them to each other and the outside world through Internet was down and we had nothing to do but wait for our techie to work with another techie from who knows where to rebuild our corrupted system and its backup.

The press started rolling Tuesday night and we worked to get back on schedule. Remember it was the week before Christmas so every printing customer had at least one extra section and also remember it is the flu and cold season and a good percentage of our staffers were hacking, feverish or both.

We also needed to print this edition and another customer’s next week edition early so we could enjoy a Monday holiday,

All this following last week’s announcement that our business is being sold as of January 1 and our family who has been associated with The Panolian for 62 years would no longer manage this publication.

To say there is a lot of anxiety and anticipation is a no-brainer, but life goes on.

Our hope is that the community will embrace the new owners and allow them to find the Batesville we know. And that they will print the news that you need to know and print it accurately and timely so you will never have to question its authenticity.

We expect they will serve as the community’s conscience and help keep our officials on track, correcting them when they err, while patting them on the back when they exceed expectations.

And this will be done on multiple platforms, reaching old and young alike, with the support of business, industry, agencies for a better Panola County.