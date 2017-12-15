Couple killed Wed.in Courtland wreck

By John Howell

Panola County Deputy Coroner Jeffrey Bean identified two victims of a fatal, three-vehicle accident Wednesday on Highway 51 near Courtland as Randre Armstead, 21, 124 Herron Subdivision and Samarra Cauthen, 23, 278B Ruby Road, both of Courtland.

Mississippi State Trooper Joseph W. Miller said that Armstead was driving south in a 2008 Nissan with Cauthen as his passenger when it entered the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 work truck driven by Jeffrey Mathews, age 40, of Courtland, which then struck a southbound 2016 Ford passenger car driven by Lauren Robinson, 30, of Batesville. Thomas Olswanger was a passenger in Robinson’s vehicle. Mathews, Robinson and Olswanger were all treated at the scene and released.

Bean said that Armstead and Cauthen were traveling together but, in spite of rumors to the contrary, there were no children in the vehicle.

The accident occurred at 9696 Highway 51 South, Courtland, according to Bean. Miller said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.