Soccer sees mixed results

By Brad Greer

South Panola opened its district soccer slate Friday with mixed results as the boys came away with a 5-0 win over Columbus while the Lady Tigers battled to a scoreless draw at halftime only to give up two second half goals to lose 2-0

A.J. Norwood and John Railey scored two goals each as South Panola led 3-0 at halftime. Abdeel Garza got the Tigers on the board with a goal in the 30th minute mark of the first half.

Both teams returned to the pitch Saturday by hosting Senatobia as the girls fell 1-0 while the boys battled to 1-1 tie before losing 6-5 on goal kicks.

South Panola returns to action today to host Oxford at 5 p.m.