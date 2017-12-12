Soccer sees mixed results

South Panola’s Spencer Davis (right) tries to intercept the ball from a Senatobia player.
The Panolian photo by Brain Lentz, NWCC Sports Info

By Brad Greer
South Panola opened its district soccer slate Friday with mixed results as the boys came away with a 5-0 win over Columbus while the Lady Tigers battled to a scoreless draw at halftime only to give up two second half goals to lose 2-0
A.J. Norwood and John Railey scored two goals each as South Panola led 3-0 at halftime. Abdeel Garza got the Tigers on the board with a goal in the 30th minute mark of the first half.
Both teams returned to the pitch Saturday by hosting Senatobia as the girls fell 1-0 while the boys battled to 1-1 tie before losing 6-5 on goal kicks.
South Panola returns to action today to host Oxford at 5 p.m.

