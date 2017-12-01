Defendant’s dad allowed to go wake up daughter for court

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge Jay Westfaul was prepared to hear the case of Lauren B. Smith of 211 Garson St., Batesville, for theft of utilities during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court when Smith failed to appear to answer for charges.

An individual in the crowd advised the court he is Smith’s father and requested the chance to go get Smith, which the judge allowed. The individual returned with Smith who stated “I overslept!”

“That’s not good enough,” said Judge Westfaul.

Smith pleaded not guilty and the trial date was set for December 6. Smith requested to have a list of individuals subpoenaed to testify on her behalf but the request was denied after Smith was unable to provide addresses for the individuals.

“Next time your father won’t come wake you up,” said the judge.

Kimberly Reynolds of 732 Cherry Tree Ln., Coldwater, was found guilty in absentia for shoplifting $4.91 worth of property from Save-A-Lot.

Reynolds also has old fines for shoplifting in September. Reynolds faces a total fine of $2,292 to be paid in 30 days.

“That was some expensive ground beef and an onion,” said the judge.

Ebonee Brown of 322-A Sherwood Dr., Batesville was found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident and speeding.

Brown requested a trial to have the speeding ticket corrected as she was speeding 68MPH in a 55MPH speed zone. The ticket originally had Brown speeding in a 45MPH speed zone. Brown pleaded no contest to speeding.

The possession of paraphernalia charge was remanded to the files.

Officer Adam Campbell testified to Brown’s leaving the scene of an accident, stating he was directing traffic when he heard a crash and noticed a South Panola School Bus was involved in the accident.

Officer Campbell said the bus driver pointed to Brown’s vehicle and she then pulled out and left the scene.

According to Brown’s testimony, she thought Officer Campbell was directing her to go after she heard the scraping noise.

Judge Westfaul found the defendant guilty and sentenced Brown to serve six months in the county jail, suspended pending good behavior.

The defendant will be on probation for six months. No fine was imposed.

Zane Wenland of 3987-A Curtis-Locke Station, Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI first and no driver’s license. Wenland was also charged with open container which will be remanded to the files. Wenland has 90 days to pay the $1,085 fine.

Jeremy Magee of 2570 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, was charged with contempt of court for unpaid old fines from September of 2017 in the amount of $443. Magee served four days in the Panola County Jail and was credited for the time served. Magee has been alloted 30 days to pay the remaining fine in the amount of $303.

Anthony S. Jaco of 500 Strayhorn Rd., Senatobia, was found guilty in absentia for simple possession of marijuana and paid the $443 fine prior to court.

Akia Q. Ray of 239 Milam Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Ray faces a $1,749 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Sybil Ann Hollis of 514 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. Hollis also has old unpaid fines of $1,457. Al Williams Bonding Company has been notified.

Quanshana Taylor of 506 Scott St., Lambert, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Demarcus Fondren of 33 Earnestine, Sardis, was found guilty of contempt of court for old unpaid fines from June in the amount of $756.

Fondren has been allotted two weeks to pay the old fine.

Robert Anderson of 760 Harmon Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI first, resisting arrest and open container. The case is set to go to trial on January 24.

Jason Wilson of 14808 Ballentine Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case is set to go to trial on January 17.

Derrick Carlisle of 211 Garson St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay old fines in the amount of $797.

“You’re going to have it paid in 30 days or you’re going to jail,” said Judge Westfaul.

Milton Smith of 5071 Gray Dr., Horn Lake, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment and no proof of insurance. The case has been bound over to Circuit Court.