Cougars, Lady Cougars split with Commodores

By Ike House

The Cougars continued their basketball season after a holiday break and traveled to Oxford to face Lafayette.

The Cougars split games with the Commodores with the girls losing their game and the boys winning theirs. The Lady Cougars lost 58-45. In the first quarter the Lady Cougars played good basketball outscoring the Lady Commodores 15-11 but in the second their scoring went away as they only scored six points. The Lady Commodores put the ball in the basket for 18 points in the second and they could not be stopped after that.

The Lady Cougars would fall in a hole tying the Commodores point total at 11 in the third. The scoring would not be enough as the Lady Cougars could not stop their opponents.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Cougars went on a run with Quintonya Webster sparking it with two back-to-back three point shots but in the end it would not be enough as the Lady Cougars fell.

Leading the way for the Lady Cougars was Webster with 20 points. Other scorers were Kenya Edwards with 13 points; Shan Clark with nine and Jasmine Mays with four.

For the Cougars the game went a little different as they were able to pull out a 53-49 victory. The Cougars owned the game from the jump scoring 19 points in the first quarter. Jamarcus Jones tied the Commordores first quarter point total with nine. But just like their counterparts they slowed down on scoring in the second quarter only able to score five points while the Commordores closed the gap with 18.

In the second half the Cougars reclaimed their lead scoring 29 points while the Commodores could only score 22 and the fast pace of the game for the Cougars was the deciding factor.

Leading the way for the Cougars was Fenner with 14 points. Other scorers were Jones with 13 points; JaySean Smith and Sylvonta Oliver both scored nine points; Phillip Mangrum had four and Zantavious Phillips had three.