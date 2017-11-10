Hanging out with wrong crowd results in shoplifting fine

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Court Judge Jay Westfaul held an initial appearance hearing for Wayne King of 631 Daugherty, Coldwater, who is accused of embezzling merchandise from Jerry Cooley.

“Mr. Cooley says you have his stuff,” said Judge Westfaul.

“That’s because he gave it to me,” said King.

“Well, I can’t order you to give it to him. I haven’t found you guilty,” said Westfaul.

“And you won’t,” stated King.

A trial date has been set for December 6 after King pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Demaro Jones of 206 King St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Wal-mart. Jones’ aunt notified the court of his inability to speak and advised Judge Westfaul that Jones would be pleading guilty, stating “he was with the wrong crowd.”

“Be careful who you hang out with. Don’t hang out with people who get you in trouble like this. Listen to your aunt. She knows what she’s talking about. You can do a lot despite the inability to speak well. Just look at Moses,” said the judge.

Jones was fined $1,146, due in 30 days.

Markeevan Ford of 2074-C Morrow Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to simple possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct/failure to comply and false information. Ford also has old fines from September 2017 but was credited with time served in jail. Ford will be placed on the city work release program for 30 days to satisfy the fine of $1,737.

Trakiffany Anderson of 211 Gay St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to false reporting of a crime. Anderson has 30 days to pay the fine of $647.

A charge of simple assault filed against Jonathan Cox of 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after affiant Raven Farmer failed to appear to prosecute. Cox has old fines from May 2017 in the amount of $1,072. Judge Westfaul sentenced Cox to serve 30 days, but suspended the sentence pending the fine is paid within 30 days.

Tifanie Johnson of 4755 Lake Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Johnson has 30 days to pay the fine of $1,146.

Alicia Presley of 304 Howard Rd., Enid, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and trespassing. Presley has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,563 fine.

Kristin Wirt of 7238 Eureka Rd., Courtland, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and faces a $1,146 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Temetric Williams of 47 Abrams Rd., Como, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. Williams was credited with 15 days served in jail and now faces a $1,767 fine. Williams will join the work program to pay off the fine.

Roger Crosswhite, no address, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Tractor Supply. Crosswhite faces other charges with Tate County and MDOC. Judge Westfaul granted Crosswhite credit on his $1,146 fine, counting the time he will serve.

Gregory Massey of 6793 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. Affiant Kelly McDowell dropped the charges and the case was dismissed. Judge Westfaul reminded Massey to stay away from the affiant.

Desmond Hill of 6716 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was found guilty for speeding 74 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. Hill testified the speed zone he was pulled over in was a 65 MPH zone. Officer Zack White testified the speed zone was further away from the area in which Hill was pulled over. He was fined $152.

Cynthia Williams of Collins was found guilty in absentia for handicap parking violation. Williams faces a $150 fine to be paid in 30 days.

James E. Webster of 1321-B Hentz Rd., Pope, pleaded not guilty to DUI first, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. A trial date was set for December 6.

Heather Cox of 228-A Eureka St., Batesville, was charged with DUI other and open container. The case is to be continued until December 13.