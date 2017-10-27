NPJH finishes out 2017 with a shutout

By Ike House

The North Panola Jr. High finished their season on Monday and with a big win over Independence on homecoming.

They ended the season with a shutout by a final of 40-0. The game was never close because on the first play from scrimmage, the Cougars scored on a 40-yard run from Limekin Walls.

The two-point attempt failed which left the score 6-0.

The Cougars did not let up because after the defense forced a three and out, Walls took the ball in again from 27 yards out. With the two-point conversion, the Cougars led 14-0.

The Cougars continued their onslaught. After forcing a turnover, the Cougar offense kept attacking the Wildcats defense, this time through the air.

Walls got his first passing touchdown of the game when he found Quardequarious Walls wide open on a 46-yard pass for the 20-0 lead as the two-point attempt passed.

Walls continued his great play after he connected with Demontay Farmer on a 10-yard pass.

The two-point conversion gave the Cougars a 28-0 lead.

After that score some of the reserves got in and Tony Davis performed some magic, scampering in on 55-yard touchdown run after making some shifty moves to get there.

The two-point attempt failed but they still led 34-0.

On the final play of the game, Davis scored once more from 65 yards out to make the score 40-0.

The Cougars finished their season with only one loss and first year head coach Rashad Mackey completed his goal of having a successful year.