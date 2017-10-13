Obituaries

Juanita Sue Barlow

BATESVILLE–Juanita Sue Barlow, age 60, died September 7, 2017, at Baptist East in Memphis. She was born August 6, 1957, in Marks, to the late James Woodrow Barlow and Nettie Taylor Barlow. Juanita was a clerk/manager for Eckerd Drug Stores in Atlanta. She was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Juanita loved shopping and having fun was always a priority.

Visitation was held Saturday, September 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Batesville, MS. Funeral services followed at the church at 11:00 AM and interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery in Batesville. Seven Oaks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy L. Wiggins and Hattie Faye Hitchcock; and four brothers, James A. Barlow, Robert T. Barlow, Billy H. Barlow and Charles O. Barlow.

Juanita is survived by three sisters, Ruby B. Yarbrough of Courtland, Jean B. Briggs of Batesville, and Margaret B. Hales of Minden, La.; and four brothers, Jessie Barlow of Senatobia, Timmy Barlow of Senatobia, Jimmy Barlow of Batesville, and Jeffrey W. Barlow of Billings, Mont.

Lamar ‘Bill’ Ellis

POPE- Lamar “Bill” Ellis, 62, died October 10, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be Friday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary in Batesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 14, at 2 p.m. at Nelson Chapel M.B. Church in Pope. Pastor Fred Butts will officiate.

Mr. Ellis was born September 16, 1955 to Earl Ellis, Sr. and Bretha Ware Ellis of Pope. He was a member of Nelson Chapel M.B. Church

Betty Sue Respess Foshee

BATESVILLE–Betty Sue Respess Foshee, 82, died at Diversicare of Batesville on October 6, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 on Saturday, October 14, at Sagemont Church, Houston, Texas. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Sue was born September 21, 1935, in Lambert to the late Ernest Clinton Respess and Julia Williams Respess. She worked for Hastik & Associates and was a member of Sagemont Church.

Evelyn Bernice Woods Hall

ENID–Evelyn Bernice Woods Hall, age 88, died October 6, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

She was born January 13, 1929 in Lambert to the late Bolivar Carlisle Woods and Ollie Mae Self Woods.

She was a homemaker and a member of Willow Springs Assembly of God Church.

Seven Oaks Funeral Home of Water Valley had charge of arrangements.

Funeral services were Monday, October 9 at Willow Springs Assembly of God Church with Bro. Tommy Darby officiating. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery.

Lewis Smith

CORRECTION:

ST. LOUIS, Mo.–Lewis Smith, 65, died Monday, October 2.

Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Anthony Funeral Home Chapel, West Memphis, Ark. Services will be tomorrow beginning at noon in Springhill Asa M. B. Church in Courtland, with visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by a daughter, Tiffanie Smith of Dallas, Texas; a son, Leon Flowers of Memphis; three sisters, Mary Faulkner, Florene Smith; both of Batesville and Doris Brown of Courtland; five brothers, Martin Smith Jr., Tony Smith ;both of Courtland, Sundance Smythe of El Paso, Texas, Ralph Smith of Lambert, and Darrell Smith of Batesville, and 2 grandchildren.

Harold Dean Ware

Harold Dean Ware, 65, died at his home in Batesville on October 10, 2017.

A memorial service was held at Victory Baptist Church on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Batesville. Wells Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Harold was born March 31, 1952 to the late Bill Ware and Minnie Mehan Ware. Harold was retired from the MS National Guard and worked as a maintenance worker.