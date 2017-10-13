North Panola to face district foe Holly Springs

By Ike House

With a 2-0 record in the district North Panola is looking to increase their number in the win column and become (8-0, 2-0). The Cougars will looking to do so against the Hawks of Holly Springs. The Hawks are 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the district but records do not mean anything in high school football.

Last season when the two teams faced off it was a closer affair than everybody predicted. The Cougars only won by a touchdown and a last minute stand by the defense to put the Hawks away 34-28. This season the Cougars look like a totally different team on the field.

With this being senior night for the Cougars they will be definetly looking to send them out with a win for the last home game of the regular season. Seniors like Sylvonta Oliver and Chris Clark have set the tone all season and will look to continue that tonight.

Junior quarterback Kenneth Jefferson is on pace to break school records and is also on pace to break his season highs from last year. Jefferson has completed 69 of 104 passes for 1,329 yards with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 61 carries for 649 yards and five touchdowns.

Fellow 2019 prospect Clarence Taylor is behind him in yardage with 418 yards off of 71 carries and three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball Chris Clark and Sylvonta Oliver are not the only hunters. Tyler Shorter knows how to find the ball with four interceptions on the season and a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

Also Quinterrious Walls and Demarco Smith are excellent quarterback chasers with Walls having five sacks and 13 tackles for a loss while Smith has six sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.

Holly Springs is not short in athletes with their star running back rushing for 874 yards off of 112 attempts and six touchdowns. Also two defenders from Holly Springs have over 60 tackles with one having 88.

The Cougars coaching staff will be looking to set up their team with more success on the field to guarantee them a top spot with playoffs approaching fast.

The Cougars kickoff tonight at 7 p.m.