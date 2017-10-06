District newcomer Coahoma AHS comes to NP homecoming

By Ike House

Amongst North Panolians this game is considered a holiday and is big for the town of Sardis. The Cougars are celebrating their homecoming this Saturday and they are also preparing for a Coahoma Agricultural team that is hungry and looking to prove their worth for their first time in the district.

The Cougars are not looking past the team with the abundance of athletes but they are looking to be 1-0 this week and continue their win streak to become 7-0.

“We are not looking past any opponent especially a district opponent but we will look to defeat anybody we line up against,” said head coach Carl Diffee.

This is not only a big game for North Panola, it is also a big game for Coahoma Agricultural head coach Jeremiah Brassell. Brassell is a alumni of South Panola and he lost his first game against the Cougars last season and is looking for reverse situation from last year.

The matchup will be on one of the biggest stages for both teams because of the crowd that is expected.

“Last year we had over 3,500 people here in the mud and rain,” Diffee said. “This year with weather permitting we are estimating 5-7,000.”

Diffee is also looking for his offense to perform as well as they did last week. The Cougars had over 400 yards of offense and 150 yards on special teams. They put up 60 points on the board and the defense only allowed nine points.

“We are looking to send a message throughout the district that the district comes through North Panola this year,” Diffee said.

The homecoming royalty will be presented at halftime where the queen and king will be crowned.

One special event of the night is the retiring of two jersey numbers for former players Clifton Davis III and Dexter Thomas.

The Cougars will kickoff tomorrow at 3 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.