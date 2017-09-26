Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

September 18

Cortell Lendale Mottley, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, was charged with felony fleeing and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

September 19

Darwin Lorn Walls, 26 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Justin Jerome Roberts, 273 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

John Josh Williams, 1056 Chapeltown Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Willie Lee Reeves, 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St. Lot B, Batesville, was charged with intimidating a witness. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Vernell Brooks, 105 Chittom Rd., Water Valley, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

George Lamar Ards, 325 Green Hill Dr., Sardis, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and DUI second. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcus Sentell Hughes, 4981 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Anthony LLord Stinson, 408 Stinson Rd., Potts Camp, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

September 20

Wilburn Sylvester Winters, 117 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, was charged with no driver’s license and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Septeber 21

Leisha LaDonna Hall, 793 Ridge Crest Rd., Pope, was charged with DUI other and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mathew Chase Daugherty, A16 Oakgrove Rd. , Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Antonio Ladd, 257 Seven Rd., Batesville, was arrested on a child support lock-up order and charged with DUI refusal, DUI third and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

September 22

Calvin Leroy Market, 3408 B Eureka Rd., Batesville was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Don Drean Vaxter Jr., 1014 Booker Rd., Oxford, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Matthew Evan Walters, 107705 Hwy 35 South, Batesville, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Charles Brandon Harrison, 480 Junior Johnson Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathon Lee Bowles, 479 Dees Rd., Enid, was charged with DUI first and two counts of child restraint. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

September 23

Rodricous Deronta Strong, West Ridge Apt. 16, Batesville, was charged with burglary and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tyesha Shanta Young Cox, 215 Division St., Como, was charged with disturbance of a family and trespassing. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

September 24

Lavell Flowers Jr., 244 MLK Dr.,Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay, no head lights and driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Nathan Earl Dodd, 1352 A Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Shane Clemons, 289 Bob Crenshaw Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with careless driving and expired license. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Trevor Jefferson Dean Tutor, 428 Parks Place, Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Brandon Markeith Chapman, 299 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.