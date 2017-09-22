Drivers: watch for sign

By John Howell

City officials voted unanimously Tuesday to place a three-way stop on Woodland Road at its intersection with Redbud Drive to slow traffic between Eureka Road and Highway 6.

By Wednesday, the city’s street department had erected the signs.

“We work it and get them slowed down and they go right back at it,” Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud told the mayor and aldermen when he recommended the three-way stop to city officials

“Just make sure we put the right signs up and have blinking signs on both sides,” alderman Teddy Morrow said, replying to McCloud’s request. “Make sure we’ve got all the right signs before we do it.”

Alderman approved McCloud’s recommendation and also another — changing the speed limit on Eureka between Perkins Lane and Mackey Drive to 35 miles an hour — both by unanimous vote:

“We changed it some time ago because it was posted 25 miles per hour going one direction and 35 going the other,” McCloud said. “We changed it to be consistent from about the cemetery up toward Dunlap and Kyle to 25, which is actually pretty slow,” he said.

The speed limit between Mackey Drive and the Eureka/Highway 51 intersection will remain at 25 miles per hour. McCloud cited the curve at TNT Appliances and the daycare building as reasons for leaving the lower limit in place there.

In other police department business, city officials also approved a memorandum of understanding with the South Panola School District that allows police officers to serve as school resource officers during the school term with the district reimbursing the city for 75 percent of the officers’ pay.