North Delta rolls over Macon Road

Will Dickins

North Delta traveled to Macon Road Baptist Friday night looking to end the night 5-0 on the season. They succeeded in that by beating the Kingsmen 36-6 after Macon Road forfeited with 6:27 left in the game.

When strolling on to the campus of Macon Road Baptist, one could see a church, a nice school, and families playing together prior to the game. What looked to be like a good atmosphere quickly changed as soon as the clock started to run. From a player stomping on grounded Green Wave players, hitting defenseless players, and throwing himself on top of people to a player tackling Tyler Holland in the endzone after scoring and yelling obscene things to innocent bystanders, the environment was different.

The emotions were high but in a bad way. As Coach Mac Aldison urged his players to not retaliate, two Macon Road players were ejected from the game. North Delta fought hard, and their fighting was done on the football field on their own terms. Coach Aldison knew that this game could get out of hand making sure his team continued to play composed Green Wave football.

They did just that scoring on a multitude of big plays throughout the game as well as keeping the Kingsmen out of the endzone for most of the game with a lone touchdown being the outlier.

As they fought through the adversity of the game’s circumstances, Cole Devazier hit Tyler Holland on a go route for a 30 yard bomb. After a fumble recovery by Gavin Thetford, who had another monster game defensively, the Green Wave scored another quick touchdown with Luke Daniels catching a 40 yard pass to set up a two yard run by Devazier. It was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Even with Thetford and Braxton Bailey hitting Kingsmen in the backfield on two plays, Macon Road was able to earn their only score early in the second quarter. North Delta quickly answered with another big throw to Tyler Holland who ended the night with two touchdowns and 58 yards receiving. He had a big night after coming back from injury that hindered him early in the season.

With the half coming to a close, there had been multitudes of penalties thrown with the majority of them being personal fouls. Two players were ejected. One was allowed to come back in the second half. At the beginning of the second half, the referees told both sides that they were implementing a no tolerance approach towards how vicious the game was looking.

Moving on, the Green Wave continued their dominance as Kaleb Joyner helped North Delta reach the 25 yard line before Devazier delivered the ball to Daniels for what was almost his second touchdown of the night. Daniels used his size and strength to catch a jump ball over the Kingsmen defender.

North Delta would score one more time on the night. Luke Noah came in to play quarterback. His first play was a read option that he took to the house for a 56 yard touchdown sealing the big win for the Green Wave.

Soon after, the before mentioned player was finally ejected again with 6:27 left in the game causing Macon Road’s coach to walk on the field saying he was forfeiting. On the rarely seen forfeit from a coach, he attempted to get the teams to shake hands. Coach Aldison protected his team by sending them to the locker room as emotions started to flare once again.

With the awkward ending and awful circumstances, North Delta was still able to dominate their opponent 36-6. They now look to play a familiar opponent in Indianola next week hoping to go to 6-0. The game is in Indianola and starts at 7:00.