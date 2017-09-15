McLarty named Sardis Police Chief

By Rupert Howell

Steve McLarty was named Sardis Police Chief Tuesday after serving as interim in that position since July when a new administration took over and rehired all employees but the Police Chief and Assistant Chief.

McLarty was later named interim chief and pledged to police the town in accordance to the board’s wishes and quickly filled positions with certified and part-time officers.

The board went into executive session to discuss the appointment, coming out after a 20 minute closed door session to make action taken public.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby attended Tuesday’s meeting and assured the Sardis officials that his department would be ready to assist Sardis Police Department when needed while assuring the board of mayor and aldermen, prior to giving them his personal phone number, they could call him at any time.

McClarty had previously worked with SPD and has since worked with Batesville Police Department and is currently serving as deputy with the Sheriff’s Department. He will continue with the sheriff’s department working part-time and as needed as Sardis Chief of Police.