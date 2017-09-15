Corrections

Correction

In a photo caption in the Tuesday, September 12 edition of The Panolian, the name of Paul Smith was inadvertently omitted. Smith (above) constructed the wooden cross installed Monday in a small garden at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville as a memorial to Deputy Joe Cosby.

Correction: Wrong mayor named

A news story in the Tuesday, September 12 edition erroneously reported that Panola Partnership requested the board to add the Batesville Mayor to a selection committee to fill a position who would work through the Partnership to promote Sardis with an office in City Hall. The story should have stated that Sardis Mayor Lula Palmer would be added to that committee.