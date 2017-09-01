Lady Tigers fall to Oxford in district volleyball action

By Myra Bean

South Panola volleyball went against a very well-established Oxford Charger team in the district opener Tuesday night.

Though Oxford gave the Lady Tigers a good trouncing, South Panola knows that it has improved over the years.

They were able to score points, even aces, against the powerhouse squad.

In the varsity game, Oxford won all three games 25-11, 25-20 and 25-7.

The Jr. Varsity team did not have much more luck as they lost 25-3 and 25-14.

On August 17, the Lady Tigers won a huge comeback over Cleveland Central. The match went five sets with South Panola winning sets three, four and five. Game scores were 23-25, 26-28, 25-19, 25-21 and 15-8 South Panola.

The August 28 game against Cleveland was canceled as was yesterday’s match against Tupelo. The district match against Tupelo will be rescheduled for a later date.

Thursday, September 7, the volleyball team travels to take on Potts Camp at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.