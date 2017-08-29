Obituaries

Candace Drake Belk

Candace Drake Belk, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 24, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born on Christmas day in 1948 in Batesville, MS, where she resided for most of her life.

Candace was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph David “J.D.” Drake and Ella Quay Dulin Drake, and her sister Sandra Drake Miller. She leaves behind her husband Raymond Belk; her daughters, Cassandra “Cass” Clements Matney (David) of Brandon, MS, and Kristi Clements House (John) of Birmingham, AL; two grandchildren, Chelsae Matney Waldridge (Ben) and Lindsey Faith Matney; Three great-grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Batesville where she taught children’s Sunday school and worked in the nursery for many years. She was a 1966 graduate of South Panola High School and a graduate of Northwest Community College where she was a cheerleader. She graduated from Ole Miss with degrees in English and Library Science. She retired in 2012 as a librarian with Batesville Elementary School, where she was affectionately known as the “Library Lady.” She was called “Miss Candace” by the students.

Candace was an avid reader, especially upon retirement, and was often found reading more than one book at a time. She instilled the love for reading into her daughters. She was a selfless and devoted wife and mother who loved the simple things in life, especially being at home with her family and family pets. Her smile was contagious and she will be truly missed.

The family requests that any memorials go to: Gideons International, PO Box 791 Batesville, MS 38606 or First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606

William Bryant Smith

VANCE–Mr. William Bryant Smith, age 90, passed away Friday evening August 25, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services were held Monday, August 28 in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home.

Interment was in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clarksdale.

William Bryant Smith was born on February 14, 1927 in Vance to Bryant Suel Smith and Hattie Bradley Smith.

He served in the United States Navy, was a farmer and carpenter, retired after 55 years of service as a United States Rural Mail Carrier, was a member of Walnut Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Director for many years.

Those left to cherish Mr. Smith’s memory are his five daughters, Bonnie Smith Rowlen (Carlton) of Mathison, Barbara Smith Riddick (Owen) of Oxford, Beverly Smith Bond (J.B.) of Stillwater, Okla., Betty Smith Bowie (Billy) of Little Rock, Ark., Beryl Smith Wiggs (Allen) of Marks; two sisters, Margaret Owens of Charleston, and Mary Matheson of Beloit. Wis.; one brother, Charles Smith (Ruth) of Jackson; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Sylbra Shaffer Smith.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make contributions to the charity of your choice.