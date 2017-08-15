Obituaries

Micki Gray Coplan

Micki Gray Coplan, 84, of Niceville, Florida passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 5th, 2017 with her family by her side. She was at last, reunited with her husband and love of her life, Bob Coplan and her beloved son, Gary Coplan.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Liz Coplan, Karen Lewis (Rick) and Pam Coplan; former son in law, Rip Wright, grandchildren, Ryan Coplan (Brooke), Will Wright, Ben Beasley, Rob Wright (Lindsey), Annie Wright and Hillaree Durso and her beloved great grandchildren, Ava Coplan, Lucca Coplan, and Josephine Montgomery. She will be greatly missed by her loving brothers, Robert L. Gray (Charlotte), Russell T. Gray Jr. and sister Shirley McDonald (Buddy); also many loving nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Micki was born to Elizabeth Laye and Russell T. Gray on May 31st, 1933 in Batesville. Years after Elizabeth’s death, Russell married Telette May Little. Micki and her family grew up in Batesville and had a very happy childhood, growing up with 16 cousins nearby. Micki was a charming and engaging child and was loved by many. She was crowned Little Miss Batesville at the age of 5 and Miss Batesville at 17.

After graduating high school, Micki left Batesville and headed to Dallas, Texas and began her life’s adventure. It was there she met Bob. It was love at first sight and they were married six weeks later. Bob and Micki traveled the world, learning each other’s hobbies and sports. They were blessed with three children and were married 38 years before Bob’s untimely death in 1989.

Micki loved being a stay at home mother. After the family grew up and relocated back to the Niceville area, Micki spent many years at the Okaloosa County Clerk’s Office, and as Judicial Assistant to Judge Jerry Tolten. She enjoyed those years tremendously and made many friends.

After retiring, Micki enjoyed the “easy life”, entertaining family, spending time at her grandchildren’s functions, learning to crochet, playing dominos, playing piano and just relaxing at home with her little dog “Prissy”. Micki was a loyal friend, a doting wife and a wonderful mother. We will miss her beautiful smile.

A memorial service will be held at McLaughlin Twin Cities Funeral Home in Niceville, FL on August 17, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:00.

There will also be a memorial service held at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville at a time to be announced at a later date. Wells Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements.

Daimwood Service

The funeral memorial mass for Vera Mamelli Stevens Daimwood, mother of Mrs. Collins Bailey of Batesville, will take place Saturday, August 19 at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Greenwood.

Committal of her ashes will immediately follow between 3:15-4:15 at Oddfellows Cemetery on Carrollton Ave.

Friends and family are invited to gather at the Crystal Grill in Greenwood following the committal.

Aleene Bolton McMinn

BATESVILLE– Aleene Bolton McMinn, 93, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Diversicare of Batesville.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 12, 2017 in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home.

Interment followed in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Pope

Mrs. McMinn was born on December 3, 1923 to the late Lewis Bolton and Ola Mae Anthony Bolton. She was a homemaker and also worked in the school cafeteria. She loved fishing, flowers and gardening and in her early years, she enjoyed quilting. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pope.

Mrs. McMinn leaves behind her loving family, which includes her daughter, Amanda McMinn Ford (Sonny) of Courtland; her brother, Carl Bolton of Courtland; two grandchildren, Trina Robison (Chris) and Melissa Helmes (Terry); two great-grandchildren, Jennifer French (Jonathan) and Brandon Gooch; and four great great grandchildren, Jace French, Braylen French, Jaxton French and Madielyn French.

She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-five years, Ira B. McMinn; one son, Bruce McMinn; one sister, Margie Tapper; one brother James Lewis Bolton; and her parents.

Memorials may be sent to Liberty Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 761 Liberty Hill Rd., Pope, MS 38658. Dickins Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Nick Sullivant

Nick Sullivant, 78, died August 7, 2017, in West Plains, Missouri.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2017, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in West Plains, Missouri. Memorial services will also be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 26, at the Batesville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Cremations of the Ozarks has charge of the arrangements.

He was born September 28, 1938, to Robert and Frances Hartzell Sullivant of Batesville.

He was a sergeant in the National Guard and worked with the space program.