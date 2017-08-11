North Delta in jamboree

Breaking News: Lee Academy football jamboree rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12

The Clarksdale Lee football jamboree scheduled for today has been moved to Saturday, August 12, citing possible inclement weather during game time.

The jamboree will now be held at Coahoma Community College starting at 1 p.m. North Delta will play Kirk Acadewmy at 2:20 p.m. and Indianola at 3:40 p.m.

Complete Schedule:

1 p.m. Lee Academy vs. Kirk Academy

1:40 p.m. Magnolia Heights vs. Indianola Academy

2:20 p.m. North Delta vs. Kirk Academy

3:00 p.m. Magnolia Heights vs. Bayou Academy

3:40 p.m. North Delta vs. Indianola Academy

4:20 p.m. Lee Academy vs. Bayou Academy

South Panola Jamboree

Excitement is in the air as football season in Panola County kicks off tonight when the South Panola Tigers hosts Lafayette County in a jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. with the Junior Varsity following the varsity action.

Admission is $5.00 at the gate while the game will also be streamed live on the internet at www.sptigerden.com. The South Panola Coaches Show with Ricky Woods will debut Wednesday night on WBLE 100.5 FM beginning at 6 p.m.

North Panola

By Ike House

Football season is back and Panolians are ready to see their teams have a big year. North Panola fans are especially excited after coming off of a 10-2 season which accounted for the second best season in school history.

The Cougars will kick-off the game at 5:30 p.m. starting with junior varsity. Right after the varsity will take the field. Be there to see the Cougars kick-off their season.