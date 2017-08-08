Portion of Highway 35 will honor Rep. Morris
A ceremony at the Department of Transportation Auditorium in Batesville on Friday, August 18 will celebrate the dedication of the Leonard Morris Memorial Highway. The section of Highway 35 that runs within the city limits of Batesville will be named to honor the late Panola County legislator.
Morris represented Panola County in the Mississippi Legislature from 1993 until his death in 2007.
A real estate broker, Morris held a degree in education from the University of Mississippi, and was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. He served as executive director of North Delta Planning and Development District and as director for Panola Partnership twice.
He served as a trustee for the South Panola School District and was chairman of the deacon ministry at Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Belinda Faye, and daughters Lenora Moris and Lillian Morris Hilson.
The dedication ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.
3 Comments
Leonard Morris, was a Great Uncle,( to me), Father, & Husband,, i have fund memories as a youth going to visit my grand parents and uncle at the time,, and I deemed Aunt Fay ( Belinda),, best cook,, and my two L’s. whom I Love to pieces!!,, it does the family proud that you.all have Honored My Uncle in this manner,, WE APPRECIATE YOU ALL.!! Thank You.!!
I was thrilled to read this of this honor for Leonard. He was among the finest men I have ever known. He was a servant leader in the truest sense, wise counselor, dear friend, and is deeply missed. I’ve wanted so many times over the years since his passing to consult him on one issue or another. We need 1000 men like the Honorable Leonard Morris in these times.
While Leonard was a respected, and dedicated public servant, he was a servant of God. God.
family and the common good were important to him.When I think of him, I think of Dr. John Maxwell’s, book, Thinking for a Change. In his book, he speaks of different types of thinking which includes Big Picture Thinkning, Focused Thinking, Creative Thinking, Realistic Thinking, Strategic Thinking, Possibility Thinking, Reflective Thinking, Questioning Popular Thinking, Shared Thinking,
Unselfish Thinking, and Bottom Line Thinking. Leonard operated within the boundaries of these thought process. He looked beyond what was to what could be.
He was inclusive and concerned about getting the best for the common good, He remained true to
spiritual roots of which I am sure our parents are proud.