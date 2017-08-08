Portion of Highway 35 will honor Rep. Morris

A ceremony at the Department of Transportation Auditorium in Batesville on Friday, August 18 will celebrate the dedication of the Leonard Morris Memorial Highway. The section of Highway 35 that runs within the city limits of Batesville will be named to honor the late Panola County legislator.

Morris represented Panola County in the Mississippi Legislature from 1993 until his death in 2007.

A real estate broker, Morris held a degree in education from the University of Mississippi, and was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. He served as executive director of North Delta Planning and Development District and as director for Panola Partnership twice.

He served as a trustee for the South Panola School District and was chairman of the deacon ministry at Concord Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Faye, and daughters Lenora Moris and Lillian Morris Hilson.

The dedication ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m.