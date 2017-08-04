Judge dismisses assault charge from workplace tiff

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Court Judge Jay Westfaul heard a case of simple assault where two coworkers were involved in an altercation which resulted in one employee getting workman’s compensation.

According to the testimony, Michael Havens accused coworker Lillie Strickland, 146 Hoard St., Marks, of assaulting him by hitting him in the back of the neck.

Havens explained he was using a crane when Strickland demanded he move a cart to which Havens responded, “move it yourself.”

Later in the day, Havens made a statement to Strickland and advised he turned away and she allegedly struck him in the back of the neck.

“We always play like that. I just playfully (grazed) the back of his neck and it escalated from there,” said Strickland.

Havens provided doctor’s notes and evidence showing he is receiving workman’s compensation for the injury he sustained during the altercation.

After listening to both sides Judge Westfaul ruled to dismiss the case.

“There is still reasonable doubt. I believe this is more of a civil case. I’m dismissing the criminal charges and advise you both to stay away from each other as your employer has advised,” said the judge.

Other cases

Devyn Pegues, 121 Pegues Circle, Batesville, was found guilty of simple possession of marijuana following testimony by Officer Will Parrish during his trial.

Parrish said he was conducting a safety checkpoint and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle. A subsequent search yielded 18 grams of marijuana which the driver claimed. A dollar bill containing another gram of marijuana was located in the passenger side floor where Devyn Pegues was sitting.

Pegues advised the driver claimed all of the marijuana in the vehicle.

“I wasn’t smoking, I was just there,” said Pegues.

Pegues has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Tabatha Pittman of 7 Harmon Circle, Batesville, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and a second shoplifting offense. Pittman was also charged with simple assault but the charge was dropped after affiant Brooklyn Caine failed to appear to prosecute.

Pittman was tried for sale of alcohol to a minor and was found guilty after Officer Charlie Tindall provided video and photo evidence proving Pittman made the sale. Pittman now faces a $2,100 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Maryanne Thomas of 882 Lee Jennings Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault but was found guilty after affiant Miriam Evans provided photo evidence that corroborated her testimony that Thomas struck and dug her nails into Evans’ eye.

According to Thomas, Evans threatened to stab her. Judge Westfaul found Thomas guilty and allotted 30 days for her to pay the $328 fine.

Curtis Norwood of 480 Callie Norwood, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court for old unpaid fines from February of 2008.

“Why haven’t you paid this $370 fine?” asked the judge.

“To tell you the truth, I forgot about it,” said Norwood.

Norwood has 30 days to pay the fine.

Al Chester Davis of 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for an unpaid $1,068 fine from October of 2011. Davis paid the fine in full prior to court.

Arianna Smith of 2140 Robinzine Rd., Marks, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and has 30 days to pay the $443 fine.

Devan S. Gordon of 228 Perkins Ln., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of possession of paraphernalia and switched tag. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Charane Hewlette of 204-C Lester Ave., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to public drunk charges. A trial date has been set for August 30.

Novan Foster of 306 Forrest Dr., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges of shoplifting and old unpaid fines from June. Alright Bonding Company has been notified.

Patricia Russell of 489 Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and possession of marijuana. Russell faces a $1,589 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Amanda McCoy of 412 Thacker Loop, Oxford, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. McCoy must pay the $1,146 fine in 30 days.

Lena Burdette of 752 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI-refusal, expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance and improper equipment. Burdette provided proof of insurance which she obtained after the fact, lowering the fine. Judge Westfaul sentenced Burdette to 48 hours in jail, which he suspended, and ordered her to take MASEP classes. Burdette has been allotted 30 days to pay the $1,845 fine.

Melvin Clark of 112 Lawson St., Batesville, was charged with DUI first and careless driving but Judge Westfaul approved non-adjudication of the charges, placing Clark on a temporary probationary period as well as requiring him to attend MASEP classes.

Latanya Flagg of 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle. The case is to be continued August 30.

John R. Tutor of 567 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and simple possession of a controlled substance. The case is to be continued August 30.

Thomas King Jr., of 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case is to be continued to August 23.

Ronald Keen of 47279- C Hwy. 51, Sardis, was charged with DUI refusal. The case is to be continued until next week’s court session.