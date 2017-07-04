Panola’s jobless rate increases in May; higher than neighbors

By Rita Howell

Panola’s unemployment rate was 7.2 percent for May, an increase over the county’s April jobless rate of 6 percent. The increase was also reflected in the Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s report for theunadjusted statewide rate, 5.3 percent, compared with the April rate of 4.3.

The nation is experiencing its lowest jobless rate in a decade, reported by the MDES at 4.1 percent for May.

The figures reflect those currently seeking employment.

Panola is ranked 67th of the 82 counties, with Rankin still at the top with 3.9 percent unemployed, and Issaquena still at the bottom with 12.8 percent.

The MDES reports Panola had a labor force of 13,410 in May, with 12,450 employed, and 960 unemployed.

Last May Panola’s jobless rate was 7.8 percent. Five years ago, in May, 2012, the rate was 12.2.

Among the six counties adjoining Panola, only Quitman had a higher jobless rate, 8.7 percent. The others were: Lafayette, 4.6; Yalobusha, 5.7; Tallahatchie, 5.1; Tunca, 5.6; Tate, 5.3.