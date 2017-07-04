Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 26

Travis Ferlando Sanford, 305 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and conspiracy. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Gary Charles Pinion, 4295 Hwy. 315 West, Sledge, was charged with DUI refusal, simple assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marlon Jermoine Tucker, 1229 Heffner Rd., Batesville, was charged with burglary and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 27

Tyler Gage Pruitt, 108 Vance St., Bruce, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Brenda Hunt, 185 E. Third St., Crowder, was charged with failure to keep in proper lane, speeding and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cody Scott Brown, 6023 Hwy. 4 W., Coldwater, was charged with simple assault domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 28

Eddie Jackson Jr., 8221 A Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with violation of probation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Cathey Walls Carter, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Johnathan Lindsey Ray, 3721 Shiloh Road, Courtland, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Justin J. Roberts, 273 Farris Gravel Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Alfred Dewayne Howard, 807 Short St., Crenshaw, was charged with two counts of touching a child under the age of 16 for lustful purposes and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Jessie Q. Wooten, 219 Church St., Como, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, conspiracy and has a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Lakesher Lashae Starks, 15499 Hwy. 315 W., Sardis, was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, crack cocaine and cocaine, with the intent to sell, and has a bench warrant indictment. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Chad Wayne Owens, 1863 N. Main St., Water Valley, has an MDOC warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

James Anthony Hall, 300 Banger Rd., Sarah, was charged with DUI and no seatbelt. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dominique Alazuwan Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

June 29

Jonathan Lan’Kendrick Lantern, 550 Crump St., Sardis, has a hold.