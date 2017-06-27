Eleven vets take part in Sardis Lake Wounded Vet grabbling day

SARDIS LAKE – Eleven heroic veterans and many local volunteers met up for the 2017 Wounded Veterans Grabbling event, hosted by the US Army Corps of Engineers at Sardis Lake June 2 and 3.

This marks the third consecutive year the Sardis Lake Field Office has teamed up with the Panola County Sherriff’s Office as well as local volunteers putting on this hand fishing event. This grabbling event allows the opportunity to bring wounded veterans together and show how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice.

The veterans arrived Friday, June 2 and were treated to a delicious BBQ rib and chicken supper prepared by Slick McDonald.

Saturday morning began with breakfast provided by Mike Davis owner of The Dam Store and fishing began around 8:30 a.m.

Veterans were transported on the scenic waters of Sardis Lake via boats provided by local volunteers. Fishing took place in the shallow waters of Sardis as the Veterans waded alongside local guides Nick Hudson, Logan Potts, and Lonnie Chrestman.

The fishing expedition was truly amazing and full of excitement as the veterans wrestled 15 catfish out of the productive waters of Sardis Lake.

After a thrilling day on the water, the veterans and volunteers gathered at Pats Bluff Campground and enjoyed a fine southern meal of fried catfish, alligator, hushpuppies, and fries.

An event’s success is dependent on a network of volunteers. On Behalf of the Sardis Lake Field Office, we want to sincerely thank our volunteers for helping make this years Wounded Veterans Grabbling Event a huge success. We greatly appreciate your dedication and support as we seek to give back to the veterans who have given so much for us. Again, we thank you for your generosity and look forward to working with each of you again.

Veterans were Michael Savoie, John Ellis, Brooks Swink, Billy Dobbs, Billy Kelly, James Coggins, Christopher Glory, Cliff Chaisson, Jamie Villafane, Justin Turk, and Johnny Graves.

Volunteers included Panola County Sherriff Department, Blake Shipp from Guaranty Bank, Mike Davis from the Dam Store, Jason Chrestman, Leo Chrestman, Lonnie Chrestman, Kelly Potts, David and Jewel Goss, Johnny and Liz Dalton, Slick and Trina McDonald, Corey Melton, Larry Hall, Howard Brower, Cathy Rosamond, Nick Hudson, Logan Potts and Jay Davis.