DHS workers in one spot in Batesville Industrial Park

By Rupert Howell

Panola County Mississippi Department of Human Service workers are back under one roof after being divided and spread into different locations when mold was found in their East Lee Street location a couple of months back.

Uprooting 12 workers, all female, from their work spots and moving them to temporary locations was no fun for them or their administrators and all are glad to be back in one location according to Panola County Director Patsy Kilpatrick and Supervisor Suzie Vaughn.

They were spreading the word Monday that Economic Assistance, SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and TATNF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) are under roof at the Batesville location.

Meanwhile Child Support assistance is located in Senatobia on Brown’s Ferry Road.

Kilpatrick said Monday that additional phone lines and fax service is still being sought at the new location, which is only planned to be new temporarily. Panola supervisors are looking at other sites to procure an adequate facility for the state agency.

Supervisors have expressed thoughts that it may be unfeasible to remove mold and remodel the former building.

The agency can use the Batesville Enterprise Center for up to 18 months.

The new location is in the Harmon Industrial Complex at 275 Nosef Dr. near the Budweiser distributorship and Batesville Generation Station.

Phone numbers for the service is (662) 563-6292 and the P.O. Box is 1461, Batesville, MS 38606.