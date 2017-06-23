North Delta Cheerleaders travel to MSU camp
North Delta high school and jr. high cheer squads attended the UCA camp at Ole Miss June 11 through 14. Both squads received Superior Squad recognition for all of their evaluations. The junior high squad won overall honors and the Extreme Dance competition in their division. The high school won second place in Sideline Cheer. Both squads won the BANANA., the overall Spirit Award for camp.
Members of the squads include (first row seated, l. to r.) Mary Mac Parnell, Caroline Parnell; (second row) Jayme Westfaul, Emma Evans, Kendall Alexander, Caroline Guckert, Taylor Barton, Libby Miller, Mary Alden Sullivant; (third row) Bronwyne Bain, Sydney Payne, Sydney Little, Mary Hays Bell, Sonni Smith, Savannah Savage, Katie Zaccheo, Katie Brooke Anderson, Shelby Boone, Bentley Williams, Ellie Gray, Beckham McCord; (fourth row) Mary Emily Morris, Betsy Wolfe, Anne Allen Hodge, Sadie Gray, Ashley Ely, Caroline Hodge, Anne Jordan Gentry, Kyle Stephens, Cate Amis, Eliza Morris and Sarah Holland Stokes.
North Delta High School cheerleaders chosen All-American include (from left) Anne Allen Hodge, Sydney Little, Mary Emily Morris and Anne Jordan Gentry.
North Delta Jr. High All-American cheerleaders include (from left) Kylie Stephens, Savannah Savage and Beckham McCord.
Photos submitted by Margaret Bouler