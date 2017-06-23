North Delta Cheerleaders travel to MSU camp

North Delta high school and jr. high cheer squads attended the UCA camp at Ole Miss June 11 through 14. Both squads received Superior Squad recognition for all of their evaluations. The junior high squad won overall honors and the Extreme Dance competition in their division. The high school won second place in Sideline Cheer. Both squads won the BANANA., the overall Spirit Award for camp.