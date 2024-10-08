Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears will be up against the 31st-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (157 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we analyze his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears is 48th at his position, and 190th overall in the league, with 22.3 fantasy points (5.6 per game).

Spears has averaged 6.4 fantasy points (picking up 19.1 total) during his past three games. He has 23 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown, plus 65 receiving yards on eight catches (eight targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season — Week 2 versus the New York Jets — Spears finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 20 yards.

