Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 29th-ranked passing defense (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Colts.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis is 33rd at his position, and 140th overall in the NFL, with 31.3 fantasy points (7.8 per game).

Levis has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his past three games. He has connected on 48 of 66 passes for 477 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 55 yards on nine carries.

In his best game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Will Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

In his worst game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

