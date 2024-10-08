Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard has a matchup versus the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (157 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup against the Colts this week, should Pollard be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 45.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game), Pollard is 25th at his position and 83rd in the NFL.

Pollard has averaged 10.0 fantasy points (picking up 29.9 total) over his past three games. He has 45 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown, plus 75 receiving yards on 10 catches (12 targets).

Tony Pollard picked up 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

