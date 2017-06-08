Obituaries

Ira Veterine Fox

BATESVILLE–Mrs. Ira Veterine Fox, 78, died June 2, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be today at 1 p.m. at St. Peter M.B. Church in Sardis. Dr. Zannie Leland will officiate. Burial will be in New Enon Cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Mrs. Fox was born in Batesville April 6, 1939 to Reedie Guy Holmes Sr. and Georgia Prescilla Ellis Holmes. She was a homemaker and a member of Brassell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.

James E. Jackson

SARDIS–James E. Jackson, 66, died June 2, 2017 at his home.

Services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Gillion M.B. Church with Pastor O’Dell Draper officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s.

Mr. Jackson was born in Batesville August 17, 1950 to Geno Jackson and Lillie B. White Jackson.

Karen Rene Mathews

BATESVILLE–Karen Rene Mathews, age 48, died in an auto accident Tuesday afternoon, June 6, 2017, near Sardis.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Reverend Kevin Crofford will officiate.

Karen was born July 24, 1968 to Minnie Heathcock Embrey and the late Cathey Wayne Embrey in West Memphis, Ark. She was a longtime employee of Smith Cleaners.

Frances Moore

BATESVILLE–Frances Moore, 97, widow of Dr. Ben Moore of Batesville, died June 7, 2017 at Barton Hill Assisted Living Home in Austin, Texas.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete at press time. Wells Funeral Home has charge.

Armentha Lewis Thompson

BATESILLE–Armentha Lewis Thompson, 95, died June 1, 2017 at her residence.

Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Level M.B. Church in Como, with burial in the church cemetery. Pastor Sammie Parker will officiate. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary.

Ms. Thompson was born in Batesville August 1, 1921 to Monroe Wright and Isabella Irby She was a factory worker and a member of Mt. Zion M.B. Church.