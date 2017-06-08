American Legion Yanks and A’s battle it out in extra innings, Red Sox claim championship

By Brad Greer

Two highly contested games marked the end of the American Legion baseball regular season Wednesday with the Red Sox earning the league championship with a 10-7 victory over the Royals.

In the opening game of the day, the A’s scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a wild 12-11 win over the Yankees.

The A’s (2-7-1) led 6-1 going into the top of the sixth before an eight-run outburst gave the Yankees a 9-6 advantage. The A’s responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame to send the game into extra innings. Hunter Ellis blasted a two-run double with one out that brought in the tying runs.

The Yankees retook the lead at 11-9 in the seventh as Caleb White and Wesley Wilson reached on walks and later scored on a throwing error.

Brady Darby singled in Josh Johnson to make the score 11-10 before racing home on a wild pitch to knot the game at 11 with no outs. Grey Griffin later scored the winning run on a fielders’ choice.

Max Dunlap doubled while Griffin added a single in the winning cause. John Culp and Dawson Griffin paced the Yankees with a double and single.

Ty Hodges added a two-run double in the sixth with Briar Busby adding an RBI single also in the sixth.

Red Sox 10, Royals 7

The Sox took advantage of three errors and a series of wild pitches to grab 6-2 lead after one inning before holding on to the victory and the regular season championship.

Trace Anderson doubled while Dawson Griffin, Jackson Spinks and Gunner Ward garnered singles for the Red Sox. Griffin also walked twice and scored three runs in the victory.

Dre’ Moore drove in four runs with a double and single for the Royals. Keshaun Lantern supplied two singles while Jaren Daniels and Corbin Fowler recorded singles. John Blockmon and Blaine Cosby each drove in runs with groundouts.