Club members held out, bought their own tickets, won prizes themselves

I’ve got these $10 raffle tickets to sell for the Rotary Club — 25 of them. This set will mark the second annual Big Batesville Rotary Raffle that, based on the first year’s success, the club has chosen again as a fundraiser.

For clarity: the first Big Raffle is not yet over. Two winners of $500 in merchandise have yet to be selected. So if you have already bought tickets, you’ve got two more chances (in June and July for your name to be drawn.) And if you buy your tickets to the new raffle now, you will be assured of 12 chances to have your name drawn between August, 2017 and July, 2018.

Winners are drawn each first Tuesday of the month and posted on Facebook (www.facebook.com/batesvillerotaryclub and Twitter (@bvillemsrotary). The undrawn tickets remain in the box to give the holder another chance the following month.

During this year’s first raffle, a number of winners were Rotary members themselves, not because the Rotarians were too lazy to go out and sell the tickets to others, but because the $500 in merchandise included such good stuff that some members were willing to spend $250 for a chance to win the $500 worth of good stuff. Rotaters trying to get the good stuff simply hogged the tickets for themselves.

These lines are written to inform you so that you will not allow this to happen again. Other folks also need a chance to win the $500 in good stuff. Anyone who is a member of this club has tickets to sell. If you see a Rotarian, corner him or her and make loud threats until they agree to sell you a ticket. Don’t let them hold out on you!

From the first year’s raffle, the club has cleared over $6,000 which helps fund local projects including ongoing dictionary distribution to elementary school students, scholarships for graduating seniors and many one-time donations to local causes.

Just remember: buying your ticket earlier in the new raffle gives you more chances to win. Once you have bought a ticket, you’ve got a chance to win with every monthly drawing.

And don’t let any Rotater act like he or she does not know what you are talking about when you ask to buy a ticket. They’re holding out for the good stuff.

If they won’t sell you one, come twist my arm.